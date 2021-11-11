Home / Art / Sculpture

Androgynous Bronze Sculptures Capture the Fluidity of the Human Body in Motion

By Margherita Cole on November 11, 2021
Abstract Figurative Sculptures by Isabel Miramontes

“Rock my Heart”

At first glance, it's hard to tell that Isabel Miramontes's sculptures are made of bronze. The Spanish-born and Belgium-based artist manages to find the most fluid lines for her abstract figures, capturing each one in a moment of activity that elegantly interacts with the negative space around it.

Miramontes received formal training in Fine Art at the Institut Saint Marie and at the Fine Arts Academy of Saint-Gilles before immersing herself in sculpture in 1994. Since then, she's used her distinct works to explore a variety of emotional and physical states. The anonymity of her silhouette-like subjects makes them universal symbols of human experiences.

“The bronze works of Isabel Miramontes have both a primitive and essential quality to them,” Jean-Claude Canfin, owner of the Canfin Gallery, tells My Modern Met. “Her recognizable androgynous figures express a narrative of quiet certitude and the inevitable struggle of everyday man, his obstacles and triumphs. The figures bear the weight of humanity, astonishingly defying their bronze origins with a definite fluidity of movement and a spiritual density omnipresent in her work.”

You can view Miramontes' work in person at the Canfin Gallery in Tarrytown, New York.

Belgium-based artist Isabel Miramontes captures people in motion in her figurative metal sculptures.

Tango Sculpture by Isabel Miramontes

“Tango”

Abstract Figurative Sculptures by Isabel Miramontes

“Amor”

Abstract Figurative Sculptures by Isabel Miramontes

“Glissade”

Abstract Figurative Sculptures by Isabel Miramontes

“Bout du Monde (debout)”

Abstract Figurative Sculptures by Isabel Miramontes

“Corazon”

Abstract Figurative Sculptures by Isabel Miramontes

“Ange Passe”

Abstract Figurative Sculptures by Isabel Miramontes

“Allez Viens”

Canfin Gallery: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Canfin Gallery.

