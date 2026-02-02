Home / Art

Live Sketch Artist Used Her Drawing Board to Shield Herself From ICE Ammunition

By Emma Taggart on February 2, 2026

 

Mixed-media artist Isabelle Brourman creates art live in public spaces, sketching courtrooms and protests in real time. She’s been an official sketch artist in high-profile American trials including Depp v. Heard, and The People v. Donald Trump. Recently, Brourman faced her most challenging setting yet on the streets of Minneapolis on January 24, at the scene where Alex Pretti was tragically shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Amid the chaos, Brourman stood with her drawing board, paper, pencils, and pens, working quickly to capture the events unfolding around her. A shocking video posted online shows Brourman being randomly shot at by a federal agent, unprovoked. Luckily, she was able to protect her face by instinctively raising her drawing board as a shield, which was punctured by the ammunition. The completed drawing is a flurry of figures and words, capturing the horrors of that day.

“Federal officers responded by tirelessly deploying chemical agents and flash-bang grenades for hours against those continuing to protest them, escalating an already grievous and traumatic scene into one of impulsive violence,” recalled Brourman. “At the end, ICE retreated and then the state troopers did as well. The people filled the streets, banging their signs down and chanting, mourning, and calling out ICE, demanding an end to the federal occupation.”

Brourman’s challenging work is part of Starring America, an independent press collective that takes to the streets to document the reality of life in the U.S. through sketches and portraits.

Check out the video below, plus some of Brourman’s incredible live art.

Mixed-media artist Isabelle Brourman was drawing live on the streets of Minneapolis on January 24 when she was shot at by ICE agents.

 

Her energetic sketches capture the chaos of what’s happening in Minneapolis and other cities around the U.S.

 

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she's also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
