Artists Are Sharing Creative and Touching Tributes to Alex Pretti and Renee Good

The fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis on January 24 shocked the world, stirring anger and grief across communities. Artists and activists have circulated his image at vigils, demonstrations, and online, and many have responded with tribute artworks celebrating his life and work.

Born in Illinois and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, 37-year-old Pretti worked as an ICU nurse at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Minneapolis. He had joined protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the killing of Renee Nicole Good who was also shot less than three weeks prior.

Video footage shows Pretti trying to assist another person during a confrontation with Border Patrol agents, who sprayed him with a chemical irritant before forcing him to the ground. As multiple agents restrained him, one was seen striking him while another removed a firearm he legally had from his belt. Moments later, gunshots are heard as agents opened fire, leaving Pretti motionless on the ground. In the disturbing footage that has been released, shots can be heard even after his body lay motionless on the ground.

Artists are sharing their depictions of Pretti in a range of mediums and styles, from pencil drawings and digital paintings to comics and even plasticine. Illustrator Justin Teodoro created a portrait of Pretti based on a photograph taken during a hike. The surrounding text is drawn from a reading Pretti delivered at the final honors of a veteran in his care.

“Everything I’ve read about Alex Pretti describes him as a kind, nice guy who worked as an ICU nurse at the VA,” wrote the artist on Instagram. “While he tried to help a woman who was pushed by an ICE agent, his last words were ‘Are You Okay?’”

Meanwhile, other artists are paying tribute to Good, who was killed on January 7. On January 10, live painter Noval Noir created a giant portrait of Good just steps away from her vigil where the Minneapolis community is still grieving. Digital creator Josh Stewart visited the site and recalled, “Little kids with their parents would walk up and drop flowers on the memorial site. People praying, crying, hugging. It’s a good reminder that our community is made up of good people who still actually care about each other.”

Mural artist Melanie Posner also paid tribute to Good, creating a striking large-scale portrait of the mother of two crowned with a radiant halo. The work was inspired by a statement written by her wife, Becca Good, following her death. “Renee sparkled,” she wrote. “She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”

Posner’s tribute captures Good as her loved ones remember her. “I painted her because I needed to,” wrote the mural artist on Instagram. “It felt debilitating to see her death on my phone screen and to watch her life be picked apart by the media. Something we’ve all seen before.” She adds, “Renee Nicole Good should still be here. Like so many others who have become victims of corrupt abuse of power […] This is a tribute to Renee—but it’s also a reminder that we all have a role. Mine was to bring light. What’s yours?”

Check out the creative tributes to both Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good below.

Other artists are paying tribute to Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by ICE agents on January 7.

Live painter Noval Noir created a giant portrait of Good just steps away from her vigil where the Minneapolis community is still grieving.

