Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Artist Adds Exquisite Bird Paintings To Vintage Book Pages That Describe Them

By Margherita Cole on September 24, 2022
Acrylic Bird Paintings by Craig Williams

Vintage book pages merge with realistic renditions of birds in the art of Craig Williams. The Australia-based painter sources these unconventional canvases to create intentional juxtapositions between his art and printed text. This thoughtful combination results in pairings that appear to have been made for each other.

Williams brings his background in zoology and experience working in museums and wildlife parks into his creative practice. Each of the bird portraits is done with faithful accuracy to the species. In many instances, the choice of bird relates to the book page that it is painted on. “The use of vintage book pages as the substrate brings an underlying story to the piece through the history of the books themselves which is often evident in the imperfect nature of the paper with blemishes, marks, creases, and wear,” he tells My Modern Met.

Williams frequently uses pages from field guides to pay homage to the history of the reference texts used by birders and to directly relate the illustration to the information on the page. “While the birds in some works can have an easily identifiable, even a direct link to the page content (as an example depicting a bird using the identification page from a field guide) others can have more discrete and even an intangible relationship to the page contents,” Williams explains.

“Often the branch on which the bird is perched is left in the underpainting stage with no further details [and allows] the text on the page to remain visible and [help] to both tie the bird to the page text while also lifting the bird prominently off the page.”

You can purchase available artwork through Williams' website, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Australian artist Craig Williams creates exquisite bird portraits.

Acrylic Bird Paintings by Craig Williams

He renders sparrows, hawks, and other species on vintage book paper.

Acrylic Bird Paintings by Craig Williams

The acrylic paintings are complemented by text and illustrations already printed on the sheets.

Acrylic Bird Paintings by Craig WilliamsAcrylic Bird Paintings by Craig WilliamsAcrylic Bird Paintings by Craig WilliamsAcrylic Bird Paintings by Craig WilliamsAcrylic Bird Paintings by Craig WilliamsCraig Williams: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Craig Williams.

Related Articles:

20th-Century Book of 143 Different Color Shades Shown Through Hand-Dye Bird Feathers

Emotional Bird Photos Capture the Exquisite Diversity of Our Feathered Friends

Exquisite Pastel Portraits Capture the Colorful Beauty of Different Birds

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fragmented Figures Connect Many Moments in Time Across a Single Canvase
Meet the 10-Year-old Artist Who Created a Modern-Day ‘Guernica’ Dedicated to Ukraine
Get in the School Spirit With This Bundle of Online Classes Teaching Acrylic Painting
Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others
Energetic Drip Paintings Imagine a Future Where Cities and Nature Are One
Create Your Own Jewel-Toned Geometric Landscape In This Online Painting Class

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Perfect Pairing of Two Iconic Memes as One Funny Painting
Hyperrealistic Painting Captures Penguins Preparing to Dive Into the Water
​​Atmospheric Forest Paintings Look Like There’s a Glitch in Their Pixels
Big Cats Come Alive on the Canvases of These Large-Scale Hyperrealistic Paintings
Learn To Let Your Paint Brush Flow in This Freeing Abstract Floral Art Class
Lavishly Textured Paintings Are a Candy-Colored Look at the Great Outdoors

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]