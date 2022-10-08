Home / Animals

Feisty Jack Russell Terrier Uses “Ninja Moves” To Save Owner From a Bear Attack

By Kirsten Miller on October 8, 2022
Jack Russel Saves Owner From Bear

Dogs really are our best friends. And sometimes, they can even save our lives. No one knows this better than Susan Lee, whose brave and feisty Jack Russell terrier stood up to a black bear with some “ninja moves” after the giant creature threatened her while she was out walking.

The 61-year-old was on the trails of her property in Stafford, Vermont, with her two dogs, a labradoodle and our hero, a Jack Russell terrier. Her canine companions had wandered out of sight, and as she called them back she heard a sudden noise. That's when she realized a bear was charging toward her. In Lee's attempt to flee, she tripped over a stone wall and felt a crushing pain in her leg. Suddenly the bear was right there. From the pain she was experiencing, Lee realized that the bear had bitten her.

The story might have stalled right there, but luckily it has a much happier ending. Lee's Jack Russell terrier suddenly reappeared, intervening from nowhere, and started barking madly at the bear. The bear, interrupted, switched its focus to the small dog and its angry yapping and thankfully left Lee alone. Lee immediately made her escape down the trail and her loyal dog followed. The bear, clearly intimidated by the little Jack Russell's protective moves, disappeared.

Once home, Lee called 911 for help. Her neighbor took her to the hospital for treatment; besides the bear bite, she had scratches on both sides of her body. Officials hurried to the site of the attack, but the bear was nowhere to be found. They surmised that she was the mother of young cubs, and when Lee and her hounds surprised the group, she went on the defensive to protect her little ones. When she felt her babies were no longer under threat, the mother bear was able to move on quickly.

In a statement on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website, bear biologist Jaclyn Comeau explained that bear attacks in Vermont are extremely rare; there are records of only three other attacks in the state. “However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs. If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked.”

If you're interested in black bears and the wildlife in and around Vermont, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website has loads of information and lovely visuals on its Instagram account.

Susan Lee was walking on her property in Vermont with her two dogs when she was charged by a black bear.

Jack Russel Saves Owner From Bear

Susan tripped over a stone wall and the bear bit her leg. Her Jack Russell terrier rushed to her side.

Jack Russel Saves Owner From Bear

The dog saved her from the bear by barking and using some "ninja moves."

Jack Russel Saves Owner From Bear

h/t: [NBC News]

