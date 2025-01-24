Home / Inspiring

Teen Rescues Frightened Horse and Leads It to Safety Across 14 Miles During the LA Wildfires

By Regina Sienra on January 24, 2025

The Los Angeles area continues to be affected by wildfires with nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders. While it's hard for anyone to leave their home in uncertainty, it's just as tough for the animals these people share their lives with. A horse named Sovereignty, who was confused and scared, refused to get into the transport vehicle to get him to safety. Luckily, 16-year-old rider Kalyna Fedorowycz stepped in to save the day and guide him away from the fire.

The young woman, whose horses had already been loaded, became concerned when Sovereignty didn't cooperate. To prevent him from being left behind, Kalyna decided to evacuate him herself, alternating between riding the horse and walking or running alongside him through the 14-mile path.

“I rode 14 miles on a horse that isn't mine out of the canyon because he wouldn't load for evacuation,” she shares on TikTok. “That basically sums me up as a person.”

The endeavor was captured on video by Kalyna's dad, who guarded both the young rider and the horse with his car. The footage shows the teen's determination, dutifully guiding the horse as the fires rage on in the background.

“I thought I would post some of the videos my dad took as he drove behind me,” one video's caption reads. “I can’t thank everybody enough for all of the love and support. I hope everyone stays safe!”

Kalyna's courage has not only gotten her praise from around the world, but it also earned her the Top Finisher for the 2025 Michael Nyuis Foundation Grant for young riders. “During the Palisades Fire, she rode a horse over 10 miles to safety—how’s that for bravery and determination?!” writes the foundation. “There were so many deserving applicants, and it was really difficult to choose,” adds Philip Cillis, a judge for the competition. “Kalyna stood out to us because she seems very tenacious and motivated. I feel like she could be ‘the next Ashlee Bond.’”

To stay up to date with the young hero's riding career, you can follow Kalyna Fedorowycz on Instagram and TikTok.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

