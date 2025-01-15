Home / Animals

Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires

By Regina Sienra on January 15, 2025

 

Humans are not the only ones affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles—thousands of animals, both wild and domestic, have been devastated as well. Many pets have become separated from their families or need a place to stay while their humans get back on their feet. To help free space in local shelters around the LA area, organizations around the country are taking in adoptable animals from Southern California.

Wings of Rescue, a California-based nonprofit organization, has flown dozens of pets to other states, such as Utah and Washington. Created in 2009, the team has devoted itself to saving dogs from high-kill shelters by taking them to regions with less animals waiting to be adopted. This time, however, their mission was slightly different. “By transporting pets who have been waiting for adoption to partners with open kennel space, we’re creating room for evacuees’ pets, medical cases, and those who need to be reunited with their families,” they wrote on Instagram.

One of the places that is taking these pets in is Seattle Humane in Bellevue. “To come here and see all them come off the runway, it means a lot,” Jacob Beardsley, a shelter care supervisor at Seattle Humane, told KUOW as the animals were being unloaded from the plane. “We just have a lot of dedicated staff that are really itching to get their hands on these dogs and give them all the care that they need.”

After being examined and making sure they are up to date on all of their vaccines, the furry friends will be available for adoption. “This is a hot spot for adoption,” adds Gene Gable of Wings of Rescue. “Animals don’t stay in shelters long in Seattle.” This isn't the first time the Seattle area has taken in adoptable animals following an emergency, as they also brought animals in shelters affected by the Maui fires in 2023.

Meanwhile, Best Friends Animal Society, self-described as the largest no-kill sanctuary in the U.S., announced the arrival of 58 cats and 26 dogs in Utah, and were bound for their shelter in Kanab. “After their multi-state travel day, all babies are now getting tucked in for the night at our Sanctuary after having a nice meal and lots of love and snuggles from our caregivers,” they shared.

Looking to help even more animals, Best Friends Animal Society found a way to maximize the space available in shelters across Utah with the aim to bring in even more pets. They also started introducing local families to the animals flown from California, resulting in some of the first adoptions for these pets. This was the case for Stella, a husky pulled from Pasadena who has found her forever home with a loving family in Salt Lake City.

If you want to support their mission, you can visit the social media channels of Wings of Rescue, which still has some flights scheduled to further evacuate pets from LA, and Seattle Humane and Best Friends Animal Society.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

