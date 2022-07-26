Home / Animals / Dogs

Study Shows More Dogs in a Neighborhood May Contribute to Lower Crime

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 26, 2022
More Dogs in a Neighborhood May Contribute to Lower Crime

Photo: NEJRON/Depositphotos

Dogs are great companions. They’ve always offered loyalty, love, and unwavering friendship; but now, there may be another benefit to our canine pals. Researchers at Ohio State University discovered that neighborhoods with more dogs have less violent crime—homicide, robbery and, to a lesser extent, aggravated assaults. The paper was recently published in Social Forces, and it offers insight into how safety-promoting trust is built in communities.

The researcher built off of Jane Jacob‘s “natural surveillance” or “eyes on the street” concepts. She postulated that the more eyes there are readily roving about a neighborhood, the easier it is to maintain order and safety through this informal surveillance. The researchers behind the new paper wanted to explore how this surveillance happens, and dog walking seemed like the obvious choice. “People walking their dogs are essentially patrolling their neighborhoods,” study author Nicolo Pinchak said in a statement. “They see when things are not right, and when there are suspect outsiders in the area. It can be a crime deterrent.”

Research has demonstrated trust among neighbors helps deter crime, as people are more likely to care and get involved. The team found that in neighborhoods were residents trust one another, more dogs meant less crime. This was even true in lower trust areas. “Trust doesn’t help neighborhoods as much if you don’t have people out there on the streets noticing what is going on. That’s what dog walking does,” Pinchak said. “When people are out walking their dogs, they have conversations, they pet each other’s dogs. Sometimes they know the dog’s name and not even the owners. They learn what’s going on and can spot potential problems.” While the exact reasons behind why the presence of dogs in a neighborhood correlates with lower crime are yet unsure, Fido is surely a good guardian.

More dogs in a neighborhood might help reduce crime, experts say, by getting people out and about.

More Dogs in a Neighborhood May Contribute to Lower Crime

Photo: VITALIKRADKO/Depositphotos

h/t: [Science Alert]

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Newlyweds Adopt the Friendly Stray Dog that Crashed Their Wedding
Double Amputee Pup Still Looking for a Home After Spending a Year in a Shelter
Painting Looted by the Nazis Is Returned to 101-Year-Old Dutch Woman
Getty Gives Public Access To 30,000 Images of Black History and Culture
Man Asks Twitter for 104 Birthday Wishes for His Dad’s 104th Birthday, Receives Thousands of Sweet Messages
Missing Rescue Pup Returns Home Wearing a Winner’s Ribbon From a Dog Show

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Heroic Pizza Delivery Guy Saves 5 Kids From a Burning House
Bonded Pair of Senior Dogs Make It “Official” With a Sweet Wedding Ceremony
4,000 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Research Facility Will Be Up for Adoption
Dalai Lama Celebrates His 87th Birthday by Opening a New Library and Museum
Keanu Reeves Is Going Viral For a Heartwarming Conversation With a Kid at the Airport
Man With Grown Kids Misses Parenting So He Became a Dad-for-Hire

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]