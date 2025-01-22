Home / Animals

Japanese Aquarium Cheers Up Its Sad Sunfish During Renovation With Cardboard Cutouts of People

By Emma Taggart on January 22, 2025
Japanese Aquarium Lonely Sunfish

Photo: Alex_Vinci/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual Mambo the sun fish.)

Everyone needs a friend from time to time—even fish. Kaikyokan Aquarium in Shimonoseki, southern Japan, recently discovered that their resident sunfish, Mambo, was suffering from loneliness when they closed for renovation in December 2024. In a creative bid to try and cheer him up, they created cardboard cutouts of people and placed them outside Mambo’s tank for company.

Without any real patrons to pay him a visit, poor Mambo stopped eating his jellyfish meals and began to rub its body against the tank. At first, the staff couldn’t determine the cause of his strange behavior, despite experimenting with different approaches. While some thought Mambo might have digestive issues, one person suggested, “Maybe it’s lonely because it misses the visitors?”

Initially skeptical, the aquarium staff doubted the fish’s loneliness. But clinging to a glimmer of hope (and maybe some desperation), they crafted cardboard cutouts of people in aquarium uniforms and attached them to the glass to see if Mambo would react. Real staff members also took the time to wave at Mambo to try and raise his spirits.

Much to their surprise, Mambo appeared to be in good health the very next day. The aquarium posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter), showing Mambo swimming up to the glass to have a look at his cardboard friends on the other side. According to the staff, the particularly curious fish was known for swimming up to the front of its tank whenever people came to visit.

Kaikyokan Aquarium will remain closed until summer 2025, but hopefully Mambo’s cardboard companions will keep his spirts high in the meantime.

Check out the amusing photo below and follow Kaikyokan Aquarium on Instagram for more updates on its aquatic friends.

Kaikyokan Aquarium in Japan recently managed to cheer up a lonely sunfish named Mambo by placing cardboard cutouts of people outside his tank.

Kaikyokan Aquarium: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube

Source: Japanese aquarium cheers up lonely sunfish with cardboard cutouts of people

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart
Man Completes 6,000-Mile Solo Ride Across the United States To Raise Awareness About Mustangs [Interview]
Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires
Zoos in Europe Are Saving Christmas Trees From Landfills and Repurposing Them for Animal Enrichment
Virginia Zoo Announces Adorable Name of Their New Baby Pygmy Hippo Following a Worldwide Poll
Orca Who Carried Her Dead Calf for 17 Days Is Seen Mourning the Loss of New Calf in the Same Way
Humpback Whale Breaks Migration Record and Baffles Scientists by Making 8,000-Mile Journey

Striking Underwater Footage Captures a Sperm Whale Approaching and "Scanning" a Diver
Little Girls Face Their Fears at Princess Party That's Crashed by a Dragon
Little Boy Outsmarts His Father Who Offers To Buy Him a Toy That Fits in His Hand
Googly Eyes Pop up on Public Art in Oregon, Delighting the Public and Upsetting Authorities
Unusual Sea Creature Puzzles Marine Scientists by Aging in Reverse
Dog Watches Tennis Match and Moves Head in Perfect Sync with the Match

