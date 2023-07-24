Jamie Foxx Shares Video Update Following Health Scare Earlier This Year

After a health scare in April, actor Jamie Foxx seems to be on the way to recovery. The star of Django Unchained posted a video update on Instagram over the weekend, thanking fans and peers for their good wishes during these challenging months. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that,” he said in regards to his social media silence. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie (or) television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx used the occasion to thank his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx, as well as God and medical professionals, for saving his life. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” Foxx shares. “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

Known for his sense of humor, Foxx adressed rumors with fun. “People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed. I’m not paralyzed. But I did go through—I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work.”

Foxx then became emotional, but shrugged it off as “it is what is,” and stated that he wasn't afraid of wearing his heart on his sleeve following such a harrowing time. “If you see me out from now on and every once in a while, I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man,” he says. “I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re going to see me out.”

He once again pleaded to his fans to think of him as his work, not his health issues. “I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make; some of them good, some of them ain’t. I think I’ve got a good one out,” he said referring to They Cloned Tyrone, which recently premiered on Netflix. “And songs that I sing.”

Foxx finished his message thanking those who have kept him in their thoughts. “So I love all y'all. I just wanted to jump on here and let you know that I'm on my way back,” he assures everyone. “And I just wanted to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

