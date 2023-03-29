Jeremy Renner Thanks 10-Year-Old Daughter for Healing Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

It has been a couple of months since Jeremy Renner survived a horrible snowplowing accident, and the actor continues to recover at home. The harrowing event left Renner with 30 broken bones and blunt chest trauma, requiring multiple surgeries. And while there is still a long way to go before Renner is fully healed, he has his family's support to help him through it. In one of his most recent Instagram Stories, Renner wrote a heartfelt birthday message for his daughter, Ava, thanking her for her love.

“Happy 10th birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love have healed me so incredibly fast,” Renner writes. “I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your father, I am your protector, and I am only yours.” His sweet words were accompanied by a photo of the pair, with Ava's face obscured by a happy heart sticker to retain her privacy.

The endearing announcement was posted two days after Renner shared an update on his health via Twitter. The short video clip shows the 52-year-old actor walking on a special treadmill that provides extra assistance while taking each crucial step. Fans were understandably relieved to see Renner on his feet again, and hopefully, he will continue to make progress with the love and support from his family.

Actor Jeremy Renner wrote that his daughter's love “healed” him as he celebrates her 10th birthday.

