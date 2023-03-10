Home / Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for Matinee Concerts for Those Who Go To Bed Early

By Regina Sienra on March 10, 2023
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has always been outspoken. From declaring herself “pro-aging” to sparking conversations regarding female friendship, Curtis uses her platform to inspire change. And now, she's made another statement that is getting a lot of attention. The actor is calling for matinee concerts, allowing her and fellow early risers to go to bed at a reasonable time.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Independent Spirit Awards, Curtis revealed that she had skipped an Oscar nominees dinner because of its late start time. “Why? Because mommy goes to bed early,” Curtis said. “‘Cause 7:30 is gonna be nine before we get food, and you know what? There’s nothing good happening with me after nine o’clock. Nothing. Zero!”

Curtis furthered her complaint and threw in a staple of late-night entertainment—concerts. “I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2: do a matinee. Coldplay: do a matinee. What about a 12-noon concert, Coldplay? What about it? Bruce Springsteen: do a f****** matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days—pun intended—and do it at noon or one o’clock? two o’clock! two o’clock matinee!” she said.

The actress pointed out how Broadway theaters offer early shows. “Theater in New York, two o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.” To prove that that is her actual bedtime, she shared a picture of the lights out at her home shortly before 7 PM on her Instagram.

Her statement sent ripples throughout the early bird and music-loving crowd, eliciting praise and supporting her calls for earlier options. A few days later, Curtis gave an additional interview to Today, in which she challenged musicians to do concerts during the day. “Why are there no matinees?” she pondered. “For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 PM. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see a matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend.”

The discourse has led movie fans to wonder how Curtis will handle the Academy Awards ceremony, where she is up for the Best Supporting Actress since they can run a little late. The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Maybe by the end of the ceremony, Curtis will go to bed way later than she would like, but with the ultimate acting trophy in her hand.

Curtis likes to be in bed by 7 PM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

“I want to hear Coldplay at 1 PM. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see a matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend,” Curtis told the hosts of the Today show.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
