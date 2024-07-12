Home / Video

Iceland’s Diverse Landscapes Captured in Incredible 4K Aerial Videos

By Jessica Stewart on July 12, 2024

Landscape photographer Jan Erik Waider is known for his striking imagery of Iceland, Greenland, and Norway. Through his lens, we experience the abstract beauty of the environment, from the winding patterns of glacial rivers to the intensity of flowing lava. Now, he's allowing everyone to get an even deeper perspective on the landscape through gorgeous 4K videos published on his new YouTube channel.

The drone footage is hypnotic, whether it shows the gently lapping waves of coastal waters or an icy river rushing past glacial chunks. These moving landscapes are a fascinating way to enjoy everything Iceland offers. Waider has published an even wider selection of his videos directly to his website for your viewing enjoyment.

So, if you love landscape photography and are looking for a way to unwind, why not sit back and explore these northern landscapes? In the coming weeks, Waider will be uploading even more content to his YouTube channel, so be sure to check back frequently to see what's new.

Landscape photographer Jan Erik Waider is known for his abstract aerial imagery of Iceland, Greenland, and Norway.

Aerial view of ice in Iceland

Glacial rivers in Iceland by Jan Erik Waider

He's also started publishing incredible 4K videos of these northern landscapes.

From fiery lava to soothing waves, there's so much to view and enjoy.

Jan Erik Waider: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature videos by Jan Erik Waider.

