South African Students Go Viral for Their Perfectly Coordinated Flash Performance

By Emma Taggart on April 6, 2025

Students from Curro Durbanville in South Africa recently pulled off an amazing flash performance to kick off the Interschools 2025 Spirit Cup. From the stands overlooking the sports field, hundreds of students moved in perfect sync, creating incredible shapes and symbols using just their bodies.

By flipping their school blazers open and shut to switch between black and white, each student acted like a pixel; they came together to create an incredible moving image. From arrows and a shining sun to swimming fish, they formed all kinds of motifs with flawless coordination. And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, they sang while moving—belting out classics like “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King, and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero,” all perfectly timed to their choreography. The entire performance is an incredible showcase of school spirit and teamwork.

Tania Page, who filmed and shared the video online, can be heard gasping and cheering in amazement at the students' performance. “Every movement was precise, every student fully engaged, pouring their energy and passion into making the day extraordinary,” she wrote on Instagram. “Spirit, and camaraderie came together in a way that inspires and uplifts. So beautiful.”

Clips from the school’s flash performance are now going viral online, impressing millions of people across the globe. “Wow! The response to our interschools flashes has been absolutely incredible! The energy, the enthusiasm, and the unity—it's what makes Curro Durbanville truly special,” said Curro Durbanville in response to the online attention. “A huge thank you to our amazing parent community for your unwavering support. Your passion fuels our Wolf Pack spirit, and we couldn’t do it without you!”

Check out some clips of the school’s incredible flash performance below.

Take a closer look at their perfectly timed movements:

