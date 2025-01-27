Home / Video

Pilot Reunites With the Stem Cell Donor Who Saved His Life 8 Years Ago

By Emma Taggart on January 27, 2025
@laurasellshouston Pilot announced on our flight that rhe lady who saved his life 8 years ago was on the plane. #fyp #merrychristmas #christmasmiracle #flyingfriendlyskies #houston #bonemarrow #donor #christmastime #miracles #trending #reunion #happyholidays ♬ original sound – Laura LoGiudice Texas Realtor

In 2016, at just 44 years old, United Airlines Captain David Whitson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare and aggressive blood and bone marrow cancer. The odds were grim—only 29.5% of patients with AML survive five years after diagnosis. For Whitson, the outlook was even worse. After one round of chemotherapy, a doctor explained he had just a 5% chance of survival due to a genetic mutation in his cancer, which Whitson described as “really, really bad.”

Thankfully, 12 years ago, a then-18-year-old behavioral science undergrad named Allie Reimold swabbed her cheek to join the National Marrow Donor Program. Four years down the line, this would lead the young woman to being a match for Whitson, and donating healthy blood stem cells that would eventually lead to saving his life. And today, the two share a lifelong friendship. A recent video shared on TikTok beautifully captures their unique bond, showcasing their impromptu reunion on board a flight from Houston.

Reimold, now 30, with a Ph.D. and a job as a cancer prevention public health researcher at the University of California, had no details about the person she was donating to eight years ago, but was excited to help anyone she could. On December 21, 2016, doctors at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas transplanted Reimold’s bone marrow stem cells into Whitson, replacing his Type B-positive blood with her Type O-negative blood.

After the successful procedure and discovering the identity of his donor, Whitson expressed his thanks by adding Reimold to his United Airlines travel benefits, treating her like family. Then, in December 2024, after piloting a flight from Dallas to Houston, Whitson received a notification that Reimold was also in Houston, preparing to board an outbound flight. Eager to reconnect with his life-saving donor, he rushed across the airport to surprise her on the plane before she took off.

The heartwarming video shows Whitson approaching an unsuspecting Reimold for a hug before telling the other passengers, “This is the lady who saved my life.” He explains that her blood was a better match than his own brother’s and calls her a “true hero.”

Reimold and Whitson usually catch up on the anniversary of the life-saving procedure, but hadn’t seen each other in person for four years. “We both like to keep things light, we both like to joke around,” says Whitson, “and we both like to be silly with each other.” Reimold, who often texts and calls Whitson when she flies, says, “Every time I see him, he’s got a smile on his face.”

Commenting on her decision to donate her blood stem cells, Reimold adds, “I can’t believe that much time has gone by. I would still to this day absolutely do it again.”

Sources: Pilot announced on our flight that rhe lady who saved his life 8 years ago was on the plane; A pilot raced through the airport to surprise an old friend: the woman who saved his life

Related Articles:

All Adults in England Will Automatically Be an Organ Donor From Now On

Help Us Support Public Art Classrooms in Need by Contributing to ‘Donors Choose’

Nearly 5,000 People Lined up in the Rain to Help Boy Battling Cancer Find a Stem Cell Match

World’s First Lung Cancer Vaccine Trials Are Now Running in Seven Countries

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Teen Rescues Frightened Horse and Leads It to Safety Across 14 Miles During the LA Wildfires
Man Completes 6,000-Mile Solo Ride Across the United States To Raise Awareness About Mustangs [Interview]
Grieving Father Donates Kidney To Save Young Girl’s Life After Losing His Own Daughter to Kidney Disease
Renowned Conservation Photographer Offers Free Fine Art Photo Prints to LA Fire Victims
Man Achieves Dream of Becoming Principal After Almost 30 Years as School Janitor
Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artists Are Paying Tribute to the Heroism of Los Angeles Firefighters
LA Firefighters Enter Burning Building To Save Photo Albums and Other Sentimental Items for Family
French DJ Celebrates the Reopening of Notre-Dame With a Dazzling Blend of Music and Lights
Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity
Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet
Singer Post Malone Leaves $20K Tip for Single Mother Working as Bartender on Christmas Eve

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.