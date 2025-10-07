Celebrities and Politicians Remember Jane Goodall’s Remarkable Legacy

Beloved primatologist and anthropologist, Jane Goodall, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the age of 91. From celebrities to world leaders, tributes have flooded in, revealing the lasting imprint she left on hearts and minds around the world.

Known for her 65-year study on wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, Goodall was a powerful advocate for animal welfare. She made groundbreaking discoveries, authored more than 27 books throughout her lifetime, and inspired countless others to protect animals and their environment. As news of her passing spread, people from all walks of life, including celebrities, politicians, and global organizations, shared heartfelt tributes online.

“Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend,” actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio wrote on Instagram. “Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit. Her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialize, and think—reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to Chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life.” He added, “My last message to Jane was simple: ‘You are my hero.’ Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home.”

In another tribute, American actor and activist Jane Fonda, wrote, “My heart breaks at the news that the brave, heartful, history-making Jane Goodall has passed.” She added, “I think the best way we can honor her life is to treat the earth and all its beings like our family, with love and respect.”

Others who paid tribute to Goodall include actor Michael Douglas, news anchor Al Roker, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and actor and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Journalist and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver remembered her late friend in an Instagram post, writing, “I admired her, learned from her, and was so honored to get to spend time with her over the years. She stayed at her mission and on her mission. She changed the world and the lives of everyone she impacted. The world lost one of its best today, and I lost someone I adored.”

Meanwhile, several political figures also shared heartfelt messages about Goodall, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former U.S. President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook joined in paying tribute, writing, “Jane Goodall was a groundbreaking scientist and leader who taught us all so much about the beauty and wonder of our world. She never stopped advocating for nature, people, and the planet we share. May she rest in peace.”

Check out some of the many tributes to Jane Goodall below.

Meanwhile, several political figures and tech billionaires also shared messages about Goodall's lasting legacy.

Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science. Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2025

Heartbroken to hear of Dr. Jane Goodall’s passing. She was a pioneer whose research and advocacy reshaped our understanding of the natural world. Her wisdom and compassion will live on in every act of conservation. All of us who were so greatly inspired by her will miss her… pic.twitter.com/NM5HEyftzJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 1, 2025

Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jane Goodall whose activism, vision, and message of hope mobilized a global movement to protect the planet. Above all, Jane taught us that when we search for humanity in the natural world around us, we discover it within… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2025

Jane Goodall’s brilliant mind, compassionate heart, and pioneering spirit helped us better understand our connection to nature and our responsibility to defend it – and she inspired generations to do their part. It was an honor to have her alongside us just last week to share… pic.twitter.com/ktlxjCnNkQ — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) October 1, 2025

Jane Goodall was a groundbreaking scientist and leader who taught us all so much about the beauty and wonder of our world. She never stopped advocating for nature, people, and the planet we share. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CLxq9i3xWX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2025

