Home / News

Celebrities and Politicians Remember Jane Goodall’s Remarkable Legacy

By Emma Taggart on October 7, 2025
Jane Goodall

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Beloved primatologist and anthropologist, Jane Goodall, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the age of 91. From celebrities to world leaders, tributes have flooded in, revealing the lasting imprint she left on hearts and minds around the world.

Known for her 65-year study on wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, Goodall was a powerful advocate for animal welfare. She made groundbreaking discoveries, authored more than 27 books throughout her lifetime, and inspired countless others to protect animals and their environment. As news of her passing spread, people from all walks of life, including celebrities, politicians, and global organizations, shared heartfelt tributes online.

“Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend,” actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio wrote on Instagram. “Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit. Her groundbreaking research on Chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialize, and think—reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to Chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life.” He added, “My last message to Jane was simple: ‘You are my hero.’ Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home.”

In another tribute, American actor and activist Jane Fonda, wrote, “My heart breaks at the news that the brave, heartful, history-making Jane Goodall has passed.” She added, “I think the best way we can honor her life is to treat the earth and all its beings like our family, with love and respect.”

Others who paid tribute to Goodall include actor Michael Douglas, news anchor Al Roker, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and actor and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Journalist and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver remembered her late friend in an Instagram post, writing, “I admired her, learned from her, and was so honored to get to spend time with her over the years. She stayed at her mission and on her mission. She changed the world and the lives of everyone she impacted. The world lost one of its best today, and I lost someone I adored.”

Meanwhile, several political figures also shared heartfelt messages about Goodall, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former U.S. President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook joined in paying tribute, writing, “Jane Goodall was a groundbreaking scientist and leader who taught us all so much about the beauty and wonder of our world. She never stopped advocating for nature, people, and the planet we share. May she rest in peace.”

Check out some of the many tributes to Jane Goodall below.

Countless celebrities have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes to beloved primatologist and anthropologist, Jane Goodall, who passed away on October 1, 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia Farrow (@realmiafarrow)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Shriver (@mariashriver)

Meanwhile, several political figures and tech billionaires also shared messages about Goodall's lasting legacy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

Related Articles:

RIP Jane Goodall: Revered Primatologist and Conservationist Dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall Shares Urgent Earth Day Message on Protecting Our Planet

Mattel Releases Jane Goodall Barbie Doll Made of Recycled Plastic

Jane Goodall’s 90th Birthday Is Celebrated With 90 Photos by 90 Female Photographers

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

30 Bob Ross Paintings Will Be Auctioned To Support Public TV Stations Affected by Government Cuts
Jane Fonda Relaunches McCarthy-Era Free Speech Initiative, With Support From 800 Celebs
RIP Jane Goodall: Revered Primatologist and Conservationist Dead at 91
South Korea Passes Bill Banning Phones During Class Hours in Elementary and Middle Schools
Denmark Seeks To Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes Through Ambitious Copyright Laws
The World’s Largest Flaming Gas Crater Is Showing Signs of Dying Out

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Netherlands Returns 119 Looted Historical Bronze Artworks to Nigeria
Powerful Protest Signs From ‘No Kings Day’ Demonstrations
National Parks Ask Public for Feedback on Information That Paints American History in a Negative Light
Incredible NASA Imaging Shows the Most Traveled “Underwater Highways” on Earth
Have a Song You Can’t Stop Playing? A New Theory Says Our Brainwaves Sync Up With Music
Swiss Glacier Collapse Highlights Urgent Reality of Climate Change

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.