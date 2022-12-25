Home / Painting / Watercolor Painting

Exquisite Landscape Paintings Contained Within Portraits of Wild Animals

By Margherita Cole on December 25, 2022
Watercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay Sanan

Animals become one with their environment in Sujay Sanan‘s watercolor paintings. The South Africa-based artist uses the silhouettes of foxes, birds, and other creatures as the frames for realistic depictions of natural landscapes, reversing the way animals blend into their habitats.

Sanan finds inspiration for this ongoing project in South Africa's flora and fauna, particularly the wilderness of the Western Cape. “I began working on a large painting of a cape leopard, the rocky sandstone maintains, and as many species as I could include in their microhabitats,” Sanan explains to My Modern Met. “The project took months and l realized it would take over a year to complete, it would be difficult to sustain us on large works alone—we had a child on the way too.” This led Sanan to the series A Place I Know, which explores the same concept on a smaller scale, over the course of numerous paintings.
Each of these pieces is rendered with a delicate watercolor palette on a blank background, highlighting the beauty and subtle complexity of the layered subject. The landscapes vary from sparse deserts to lush lakes to verdant mountainsides. “These were smaller paintings made exclusively with watercolor, without the use of either black or white pigment and so I was compelled to study and appreciate the subtle hues in nature,” Sanan adds. “I get a lot of my ideas from shapes and contours of natural features, such as trees, tides, mountains, etc.”

You can purchase limited edition prints via Sanan's website.

South Africa-based artist Sujay Sanan creates stunning watercolor paintings inspired by nature.

Watercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay Sanan

He artfully merges landscapes with the silhouettes of animals.

Watercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay Sanan

These unique pieces reverse the idea of an animal blending in with its habitat.

Watercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay Sanan

These paintings also highlight the connection between animals and their environment.

Watercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananWatercolor Landscape Animal Painting by Sujay SananSujay Sanan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sujay Sanan.

Related Articles:

Artist Transforms Her Watercolor Paintings Into Moving Works of Art

Purposely Blurry Oil Paintings Show How People With Impaired Vision See the World

Watercolor Paintings Blend Fantasy and Realism With Dazzling Details [Interview]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Transforms Her Watercolor Paintings Into Moving Works of Art
20 Best Watercolor Paint Sets Both Beginners and Professional Artists Will Love
Watercolor Paintings Blend Fantasy and Realism With Dazzling Details [Interview]
Expressive Watercolor Paintings Are Candid Snapshots of People Living in the Moment
Beautiful Flowers Bloom in Anti-War Watercolor Paintings
Expressive Blots of Ink Capture the Erratic Essence of Feline Bodies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dreamy Watercolor Portraits Capture Subjects in Moments of Introspection
Delicate Grayscale Watercolor Paintings Look Like Grainy Vintage Photographs
Enchanting Portraits Merge Enigmatic Subjects With Ornate Patterned Backgrounds
Colorful Watercolor Paintings Capture the Mood and Energy of Cities Around the World
Massive Watercolor Paintings “Bloom” on Paper Showcasing the Delicate Beauty of Flowers
Artist Transforms Animals Into Botanical Gardens in Colorful Watercolor Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]