Beautiful Flowers Bloom in Anti-War Watercolor Paintings

By Margherita Cole on April 20, 2022
Anti-War Watercolor Paintings by Hiroki Takeda

In a world that is increasingly modern and industrial, artists often use natural motifs as symbols for healing. One artist uses his love of flower imagery to convey anti-war sentiment in a new series of watercolor paintings. Japan-based illustrator Hiroki Takeda adds colorful blooms to poignant images of war to spread a message of peace.

One painting features an airplane tearing across a dull grey sky that is perforated with empty silhouettes of other similar planes. Takeda covers the aircraft with an array of vibrant blossoms that cover the windows and wrap around the wings. Likewise, instead of bombs falling from the plane, it is loose flower stems that gently cascade down the strip of charcoal sky.

In another work, Takeda uses the same grayscale color palette to render a form of a gun, inside of which is a complex composition of two soldiers aiming their weapons at unsuspecting civilians. Littered throughout this grim scene are traces of violet flowers and delicate butterflies. The foliage appears to be growing over the scenes of war, replacing violence with nature.

You can purchase original artwork via Takeda's online store, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Japanese artist Hiroki Takeda adds colorful flowers to somber grey paintings.

Anti-War Watercolor Paintings by Hiroki Takeda

These blooms convey anti-war sentiment and a desire to replace destruction with peace and healing.

Anti-War Watercolor Paintings by Hiroki Takeda
Hiroki Takeda: Instagram | Store

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hiroki Takeda.

