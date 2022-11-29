Home / Painting / Watercolor Painting

Artist Transforms Her Watercolor Paintings Into Moving Works of Art

By Margherita Cole on November 29, 2022
Watercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja Wronska

Rendering of the famous Buck Atom’s on 66 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

From gleaming skyscrapers to rows of townhouses, each city has its own unique identity and painter Maja Wrońska captures them in all their glory. After training as an architect, the Polish artist captured some of the historic cities of Europe in vibrant watercolor paintings. Recently, she's been exploring a whole new way of bringing the energy of urban places to life—through animation.

These short gifs transform Wrońska's watercolor paintings into moving works of art. Daylight fades to night and neon signs turn on and glow red and yellow, highlighting familiar sights of city living. “I wanted to show that watercolor is not a lame or ancient medium in the digital era, but it also can be a contemporary tool that works in nowadays digitized art era,” Wrońska tells My Modern Met. Her effortless, expressive style adds a distinctly individual flair to fleeting scenes.

All of these looped videos begin as original paintings that are then manipulated in Photoshop to create multiple frames. “At first, I must paint a traditional watercolor, and scan it in good quality. Painting takes me six hours,” Wrońska explains. “Then, I open scanned artwork in Photoshop and cut the layers that move and duplicate them, add the evening version digitally using gradients. It takes me three hours, I think, sometimes more or less depending on how many windows I cut or how many cars and people I animate.”

As an additional layer of incorporating modern technology, Wrońska has dove into augmented reality with her animations. Using a free app called Artivive, she has made her paintings searchable and animatable. Though Wrońska is not officially associated with or professionally collaborating with the app, she tells us she is intrigued by the functionality. The way the app works, as Wrońska explains, is that “when opened, it scans the images, and if it detects an art uploaded to the database, it plays animation. It allows 100 plays, and it works on originals, prints, and even on a view of your screen.”

Scroll down to see some of Wrońska's eye-catching cityscape watercolor gifs. To purchase original paintings and prints by Wrońska, visit her website, and keep up to date with the artist’s latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Polish artist Maja Wrońska brings her paintings of cities to life.

Watercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja Wronska

The Polish artist—well known for rendering cities in watercolor—has found a new way to capture the energy of different places.

Watercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja Wronska

 

Watercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaWatercolor Architecture Paintings as GIFS by Maja WronskaMaja Wrońska: Website | Behance | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maja Wrońska.

Related Articles:

Expressive Watercolor Paintings Are Candid Snapshots of People Living in the Moment

Watercolor Paintings Blend Fantasy and Realism With Dazzling Details [Interview]

Delicate Grayscale Watercolor Paintings Look Like Grainy Vintage Photographs

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Best Watercolor Paint Sets Both Beginners and Professional Artists Will Love
Watercolor Paintings Blend Fantasy and Realism With Dazzling Details [Interview]
Expressive Watercolor Paintings Are Candid Snapshots of People Living in the Moment
Beautiful Flowers Bloom in Anti-War Watercolor Paintings
Expressive Blots of Ink Capture the Erratic Essence of Feline Bodies
Dreamy Watercolor Portraits Capture Subjects in Moments of Introspection

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Delicate Grayscale Watercolor Paintings Look Like Grainy Vintage Photographs
Enchanting Portraits Merge Enigmatic Subjects With Ornate Patterned Backgrounds
Colorful Watercolor Paintings Capture the Mood and Energy of Cities Around the World
Massive Watercolor Paintings “Bloom” on Paper Showcasing the Delicate Beauty of Flowers
Artist Transforms Animals Into Botanical Gardens in Colorful Watercolor Paintings
Beautiful Watercolor Studies Capture the Tranquility of Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]