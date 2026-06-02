Home / Art

Intricately Cut and Painted Deli Bags Pay Tribute to Nature and All Living Things Great and Small

By Sara Barnes on June 2, 2026
Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Artist Jasmin Sian honors the existence of living things through her diminutive drawings and intricate cutouts. Her way of seeing was influenced by growing up on Leyte, an island in the Philippines, where the ocean and forests surrounded her. The experience taught her to see beauty everywhere she goes, whether it’s a striking seaside vista or the urban environment where she now lives in New York City. The small things are of particular interest, which is reflected in the type of art she creates—both in detail and in scale.

Sian’s work is part of the Whitney Biennial 2026, where she has used found materials—such as deli bags—as the canvas for her work. She applies lacquer, ink, and graphite to the surface, at first drawing her composition and then inking and painting it. The decorative frame cutouts only emerge once the image has revealed itself, resulting in works that are both detailed and precious.

Size plays a large role in Sian’s small pieces. “I don’t think works need to be big in order to be felt,” Sian says in the Whitney Biennial catalog. Some pieces aren’t much bigger than a notecard, and it’s incredible how she imbues so much personality in just a few inches. For this reason, Sian has a magnifying glass to accompany her work.

Each piece is a nod toward animals, honoring the existence of creatures like Mengmeng, her “most favorite cat in the world,” or showing Bugoy the chihuahua seen peeing in his favorite spot. Highlighting these humble existences is akin to a tribute, which isn’t surprising given the artist’s background; Sian was once a practicing Catholic, and the pieces are like pendants showing the love and reverence for their subjects.

Sian’s work is now on view at the Whitney Museum of Art through August 23, 2026.

Artist Jasmin Sian honors the existence of living things through her diminutive drawings and intricate cutouts.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Her way of seeing was influenced by growing up on Leyte, an island in the Philippines, where the ocean and forests surrounded her.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

The experience taught her to see beauty everywhere she goes.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Size plays a large role in Sian’s small pieces.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Some pieces aren’t much bigger than a notecard, and it’s incredible how she imbues so much personality in just a few inches.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

For this reason, Sian has a magnifying glass to accompany her work.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Painting and Cut Paper Art by Jasmin Sian

Courtesy of the artist and Anthony Meier, Mill Valley. Photography by Christopher Burke, New York.

Exhibition Information:
Whitney Biennial 2026
March 8, 2026–August 23, 2026
Whitney Museum of American Art
99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014, U.S.A.

Jasmin Sian: Anthony Meier

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cultural Counsel.

Related Articles:

Cut Paper Artist Offers a Peek Into How She Creates Her Impossibly Intricate Works [Interview]

Vintage Textile Patterns Are Reimagined as Intricate Laser-Cut Paper Sculptures

Luminous Paper Sculptures Are Hand-Cut Portals to Fantastical Worlds Informed by Memories

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Artist Wears a Mirrored Mask That Shows the World Exactly What He Sees
Bleached Denim Collages Recreate the American West, Both Its Past and Future
Artist Works With Bees To Repair Broken Ceramics in Kintsugi-Inspired Honeycomb Pottery
Monumental Woven Carpets Spill Through the Venice Biennale in Dreamlike Installation
Traditional French Craftsmanship and Japanese Art Unite in New Exhibition at Design Showroom
New Opera Dreams up the Final Encounter Between Artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera

More on My Modern Met

Insider’s Look at Curating a Show Inspired by the Declaration of Independence’s 250th Anniversary [Interview]
Major Exhibition Surveys 60 Years of Chicano Art Across the United States
North America’s Longest-Running Exhibition of International Art Has Landed at the Carnegie Museum of Art
AI Analysis May Have Identified a Lost Portrait of Anne Boleyn’s Real Face
3 Matisse Exhibitions at the Baltimore Museum of Art Highlight Different Sides of the Artist
2026 Future Fair: Everything You Need To Know About the Art Fair Before It Opens Next Month

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.