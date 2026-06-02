Intricately Cut and Painted Deli Bags Pay Tribute to Nature and All Living Things Great and Small

Artist Jasmin Sian honors the existence of living things through her diminutive drawings and intricate cutouts. Her way of seeing was influenced by growing up on Leyte, an island in the Philippines, where the ocean and forests surrounded her. The experience taught her to see beauty everywhere she goes, whether it’s a striking seaside vista or the urban environment where she now lives in New York City. The small things are of particular interest, which is reflected in the type of art she creates—both in detail and in scale.

Sian’s work is part of the Whitney Biennial 2026, where she has used found materials—such as deli bags—as the canvas for her work. She applies lacquer, ink, and graphite to the surface, at first drawing her composition and then inking and painting it. The decorative frame cutouts only emerge once the image has revealed itself, resulting in works that are both detailed and precious.

Size plays a large role in Sian’s small pieces. “I don’t think works need to be big in order to be felt,” Sian says in the Whitney Biennial catalog. Some pieces aren’t much bigger than a notecard, and it’s incredible how she imbues so much personality in just a few inches. For this reason, Sian has a magnifying glass to accompany her work.

Each piece is a nod toward animals, honoring the existence of creatures like Mengmeng, her “most favorite cat in the world,” or showing Bugoy the chihuahua seen peeing in his favorite spot. Highlighting these humble existences is akin to a tribute, which isn’t surprising given the artist’s background; Sian was once a practicing Catholic, and the pieces are like pendants showing the love and reverence for their subjects.

Sian’s work is now on view at the Whitney Museum of Art through August 23, 2026.

Artist Jasmin Sian honors the existence of living things through her diminutive drawings and intricate cutouts.

Her way of seeing was influenced by growing up on Leyte, an island in the Philippines, where the ocean and forests surrounded her.

The experience taught her to see beauty everywhere she goes.

Size plays a large role in Sian’s small pieces.

Some pieces aren’t much bigger than a notecard, and it’s incredible how she imbues so much personality in just a few inches.

For this reason, Sian has a magnifying glass to accompany her work.

Exhibition Information :

Whitney Biennial 2026

March 8, 2026–August 23, 2026

Whitney Museum of American Art

99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014, U.S.A.

Jasmin Sian: Anthony Meier

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cultural Counsel.