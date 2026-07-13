South Korea Has 24-Hour Ramen Shops That Are Completely Unmanned and Self-Serve

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por 불꽃헤어라인 (@ckhomme)

Few things are as cozy as a bowl of ramen, particularly late at night. But to many, the best version of this dish features ingredients that many don’t have at home. As such, many ramen shops in South Korea operate around the clock, ready to offer the perfect bowl of ramen at any time. But there is something unique to many of these places: they are completely unmanned, making it all a self-service experience that relies in trust and community.

At these spots, like the chain Ramuyn It’s Today and Jongno 24 Hours, customers pick their desired flavor and brand from their large “ramen libraries.” Then, they use a self-checkout machine to pay for the ramen, which is about 4,000 Won ($2). Utensils, gloves, and drinks are also available.

Once that’s done, the visitor prepares the ramen using the induction machines set up, before adding their favorite toppings. Some are free and unlimited, such as spring onions, bean sprouts, and kimchi, while others like eggs and cheese are offered for an additional fee, which is about 400 Won ($0.25). There are also dumplings and corn dogs, which can be heated in a microwave as a toasty side dish.

Given that there is no staff, the cleanliness of the shop is in the hands of the customers until the administrative team returns to restock everything. But as TikTok user Yummy Combo documents, guests go out of their way to clean after themselves, wiping things down whenever something is spilled. To round out the community kitchen feel of it all, visitors also leave hundreds of messages on colorful sticky notes, which have given a cheerful touch to these shops.

Many ramen shops in South Korea operate around the clock, ready to offer the perfect bowl of ramen at any time.

#streetfood #yummycombo #koreanfood #fyp ♬ home – Luka @yummycombo 비건 라면 정면에 계란 1개와 쫄깃한 수제비 토핑! Vegan Ramen Jeongmyeon with an Egg and Chewy Sujebi 깔끔한 비건 라면 정면에 부드러운 계란 1개와 쫄깃한 수제비 무료 토핑을 넣었습니다 ✨ 아삭한 콩나물 다진햄 파 떡국떡에 김치와 단무지까지 곁들여 완벽하게 즐겼습니다 무인 라면집에서 즐기는 나만의 풍성한 라면 레시피를 지금 바로 확인해 보세요 서울 마포구 신수동 22-22 오늘이라면 #tiktokfood

But there is something unique to many of these places: they are completely unmanned, making it all a self-service experience that relies on trust and community.

Given that there is no staff, the cleanliness of the spot is in the hands of the customers. Guests go out of their way to clean after themselves, wiping down areas whenever something is spilled.

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