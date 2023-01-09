Home / Art / Installation

Artist Makes Massive Sand Drawings That Will Eventually Be Swallowed by the Tide

By Sara Barnes on January 9, 2023
Ephemeral Art on Beach by JBen

For land artists, the Earth becomes a giant canvas for their incredible imagery. The French creative known as JBen uses his location on the coast of Royan as a place to produce his massive beach art. His ephemeral designs are intricate—especially considering their scale—and feature a variety of subjects. Sometimes, he carves swirls in the sand while other times the drawings are character-driven and feature the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog. Regardless of the content, each is done with a precision that can only be fully appreciated when viewed from above.

JBen’s beach drawings range in size from 100 to 330 feet wide. They are done without a solid plan in mind. The landscape itself will often inform the composition, particularly when elements work with the shape of the rocky coastline or are sandwiched between dunes. Each is a performance, and time is of the essence; JBen only has four hours to create a unique design between the tides.

The land artist captures all of his finished pieces with a drone. Viewing the footage is the first time JBen sees his final handiwork from above, as he doesn’t have a moment to spare in the midst of the process. Then, it's time to enjoy it before the ocean swallows it whole.

Scroll down to see some of his most impressive works and follow him on Instagram to see what he’s working on next.

The creative known as JBen uses his location on the French coast as a place to produce his massive beach art.

Ephemeral Art on Beach by JBenEphemeral Art on Beach by JBenEphemeral Art on Beach by JBenEphemeral Art on Beach by JBen

His ephemeral designs are intricate—especially considering their scale—and feature a variety of subjects.

Ephemeral Art on Beach by JBenEphemeral Art on Beach by JBenEphemeral Art on Beach by JBenBeach Art by JBen

Regardless of the content, each is done with a precision that can only be fully appreciated when viewed from above…

Beach Art by JBenEphemeral Art on Beach by JBenEphemeral Art on Beach by JBen

…and before the water washes them away.

Beach Art by JBenLand Art by JBenBeach Art by JBenBeach Art by JBenBeach Art by JBenBeach Art by JBenBeach Art by JBen

JBen: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by JBen. 

Related Articles:

Land Artist Leaves Incredible Mosaics Made Entirely of Pebbles All Around Thailand

Artist Uses Sand and Stones to Create Land Art Masterpieces at His Local Beach

Spectacular Land Art Installations Complement the Beauty of the Irish Countryside

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monumental Ceramic Coral Reef Installation Is a Swirling Combination of Beauty and Awareness
Artist Hides Giant Wooden Troll Sculptures in Western Australia for Everyone To Find
300 Demonstrators Recreate the Hair of Iranian Teenager Nika Shahkarami
Artist Installs Mesmerizing Arrangements of Rocks on the Beach
Discover the 10 Best Art Installation of 2022 and Learn About the History of the Artform
Real Dried Flowers Dangle From Ceilings in Immersive Botanical Installations

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pyramids Are a Dramatic Backdrop for a Mirrored Orb Inspired by Ancient Egypt
Two Artists Turn One Tree Into a Different Installation Every Season
Artistic Duo Uses Drones to Visualize the Past and Future of Architecture
Olafur Eliasson’s Massive Qatar Installation Invites People to Ponder Their Place in Nature
1,000 Drones Put on a Spectacular Light Performance in the Sky at Burning Man
Giant Flamingo Sculpture Greets Visitors at the Tampa International Airport

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]