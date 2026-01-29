Home / Art / Installation

Jitish Kallat’s Staircase Installation Transforms the Art Institute of Chicago

By Sage Helene on January 29, 2026

Installed on the Art Institute of Chicago’s Woman’s Board Grand Staircase, Public Notice 3 is a site-specific installation by Jitish Kallat that occupies all 118 stair risers. Rather than existing within a gallery, the work is integrated directly into a primary circulation space. This requires visitors to encounter the installation as they move through the museum.

Each stair riser features illuminated text drawn from Indian Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda’s speech delivered on September 11, 1893, at the World’s Parliament of Religions, which took place in the same building complex that now houses the Art Institute. The excerpts appear in alternating bands of red, orange, yellow, blue, and green LED light, creating a structured visual system that unfolds sequentially as visitors ascend or descend the staircase.

The color palette references the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s post-9/11 threat advisory system. By combining this contemporary visual code with a 19th-century speech advocating religious tolerance and coexistence, the installation establishes a direct relationship between historical ideals and modern systems of public alert. The work links two September 11 dates, 1893 and 2001, positioning the staircase as a physical and conceptual site where these moments intersect.

Because the text is placed underfoot rather than on walls, engagement with the work is unavoidable and continuous. Reading occurs through movement, and the staircase functions as both architectural structure and display surface. This format emphasizes the role of the body in navigating history, language, and space.

By situating Public Notice 3 on the Grand Staircase, a space typically treated as functional rather than contemplative, Kallat reframes the act of passage as an opportunity for sustained attention. The installation demonstrates how architecture can operate as a carrier of meaning, using a transitional zone to foreground historical continuity and ongoing relevance of Vivekananda’s message in a contemporary context.

Exhibition Information:
Jitish Kallat
Public Notice 3
September 9, 2024–May 17, 2026
Art Institute of Chicago
111 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

Jitish Kallat: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Art Institute of Chicago.

