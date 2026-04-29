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Moncler’s Giant Inflatable Octopus Takes Over Concept Store for Milan Design Week

By Emma Taggart on April 29, 2026

 

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Milan Design Week recently wrapped up on April 26, and this year’s showcase was a bold mix of innovation and forward-thinking design. At 10 Corso Como, Italian fashion brand Moncler took over the iconic concept store, transforming both its interior and exterior with a giant inflatable pink octopus. The playful, larger-than-life puffer mascot captured the “buoyant summer mood” of the brand’s Puffy Summer campaign.

Inspired by Moncler’s signature puffer coats, the campaign features a line of thinner, layered outerwear suitable for the warmer months. The line is represented by a series of playful, inflatable animal sculptures made by set designer Andy Hillman and his team. An octopus, whale, lobster, seahorse, crab, and flamingo appear in colors that echo the collection, transforming familiar seaside creatures into bold puffy forms.

At the recent 10 Corso Como pop-up, the iconic giant octopus greeted visitors with its oversized, puffy tentacles spilling from the shop’s windows, balconies, and rooftop. Inside, the playful creature extended its limbs among 24 mannequins dressed in the Moncler’s Summer Collection.

But the octopus’s journey doesn’t stop there. From May 1 to 3, a host of playful, puffy creatures will take over Seoul’s Seongsu district. A giant octopus will wrap around the façcde of a dedicated space, drawing visitors into an immersive underwater world. Inside, Moncler’s Puffy Summer animals will appear alongside a presentation of the collection.

Find out more about Moncler’s Puffy Summer campaign here.

Italian fashion brand Moncler took over the 10 Corso Como concept store during Milan Design Week, transforming both its interior and exterior with a giant inflatable pink octopus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 10 Corso Como (@10corsocomo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 10 Corso Como (@10corsocomo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karla Otto (@karlaotto)

The playful, larger-than-life puffer mascot captures the “buoyant summer mood” of the brand’s Puffy Summer campaign.

Moncler: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
10 Corso Como: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Source: Puffy Summer: Exclusive Pop-Ups

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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