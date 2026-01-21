Home / Art / Installation

1,600 Ceramic Fish Float Above in Iridescent Installation of Kohler's New "Pearlized" Sinks

By Sage Helene on January 21, 2026

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Pearls have long been prized for their quiet brilliance, a glow that feels both ancient and otherworldly. Their iridescence rarely exists beyond the object itself; however, Kohler, a leading kitchen and bath design company, reimagines the luminosity of a pearl as an exquisite finish for sinks. Suspended ceramic fish ripple through space, light dances across water and porcelain, and the brand makes a radiant return to Design Miami 2025 through an installation that feels fluid and alive.

The Pearlized finish was developed through a unique collaboration between Kohler and artist David Franklin, the first resident of Kohler MakerSpace and a two-time participant in Kohler’s Art/Industry residency program. During a previous project titled Once and Forever Lake Michigan, composed of 1,600 ceramic fish, Franklin and Kohler engineers experimented with physical vapor deposition (PVD) technology, typically used on metal fixtures, by applying it to ceramic forms. That experimentation resulted in an unexpectedly even, pearlescent iridescence that became the foundation for the new finish.

The finish evokes the shimmering allure of pearls, with layers of depth, shifting color, and luminous surface transitions that recall water and light. Kohler Chief Sustainable Living Officer Laura Kohler notes that the collaboration resulted in a product that serves both a functional purpose and a broader narrative about experimentation, craft, and the evolution of design thinking.

To introduce Pearlized at Design Miami, Kohler partnered with Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios, an artist and creative director known for crafting environments that blur the boundaries between art and sensory experience. His installation transformed the finish from a surface treatment into a fully immersive environment that responded to the fair’s theme of Make.Believe. 

Visitors entered through a futuristic stainless-steel portal that opened into a cool, meditative space defined by soft lighting, reflective surfaces, and gentle movement. Suspended ceramic fish, inspired by Franklin’s original artwork, hovered above shallow pools of water, encouraging guests to slow down and engage with the installation’s subtle interplay of material and light.

At the center of the installation were the Kohler Derring Carillon Artist Editions sinks in Pearlized, the first products to feature the new finish. Crafted by artisans in Kohler, Wisconsin, the sinks balanced advanced surface technology with traditional ceramic craftsmanship, functioning simultaneously as utilitarian objects and sculptural focal points.

Nuriev used lighting and reflective water to amplify the finish’s iridescent qualities, allowing colors to shift as viewers moved through the space. The result was an environment that felt both serene and dynamic, presenting Pearlized as a surface that responds continuously to its surroundings.

The debut of Pearlized signals a bold step forward in Kohler’s ongoing exploration of material innovation and artistic collaboration. While the finish currently appears on Derring Carillon Artist Editions sink, its reception suggests potential for broader applications across future collections.

Through the combined vision of Franklin and Nuriev, Pearlized reframes the bathroom fixture as an experiential object, one that exists at the intersection of technology and contemporary art. The installation invites viewers to reconsider how everyday objects can become immersive design experiences when material experimentation is pushed beyond convention.

Kohler collaborated with artist David Franklin to introduce the new Pearlized finish on its sinks through a fluid installation of ceramic fish, light, and water at Design Miami 2025.

Pearlized by Kohler

Through the combined vision of David Franklin and Harry Nuriev, Pearlized reframes the functional object as something immersive and sensory.

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Visitors moved through a softly lit space where ceramic fish hovered above.

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Pearlized by Kohler

The Derring Carillon Artist Editions sinks became the first objects to feature Pearlized, balancing advanced surface innovation with traditional ceramic craftsmanship.

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Pearlized by Kohler

Pearlized reframes the functional object as something immersive, poetic, and deeply sensory.

Pearlized by Kohler

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Pearlized by Kohler

Pearlized by Kohler

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

Kohler Pearlized Harry Nuriev Installation

