Home / Art / Installation

2,000 Drones Transform Nighttime Skies With “Living Light” Over Abu Dhabi

By Sage Helene on December 30, 2025
Drone Light Show by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Wind of Change” over “Whispers” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Light becomes a living presence in Abu Dhabi as night falls across the city. For the outdoor light festival Manar Abu Dhabi, Dutch multidisciplinary art studio DRIFT brings its signature language of motion and illumination to the city’s open-air landscape, creating experiences that feel both futuristic and deeply organic. This year, the innovative team (founded by artists Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta) unveiled three large-scale installations—Whispers, Unfold, and Wind of Change—across Jubail Island.

In Whispers, 500 glowing elements are scattered through dense grass, creating a dynamic field of light that encourages visitors to wander and connect with the landscape. Unfold translates real-time heartbeats into generative audio and blooming floral visuals, inviting an interactive dialogue between viewer and environment. And the centerpiece, Wind of Change, features over 2,000 drones choreographed to mirror wind patterns and ocean currents, culminating in a luminous falcon, the emblem of Abu Dhabi, before dispersing into glowing seeds across the night sky.

Rather than existing as static objects, the installations respond to their surroundings. The city’s public art spaces glow, pulse, and breathe with light through DRIFT’s immersive environments where illumination moves like a living organism. Pulsing light sequences echo natural rhythms, encouraging visitors to slow down and become aware of their own presence. By placing the works outdoor, amid mangroves, tidal inlets, and open skies, DRIFT dissolves the boundaries between art, architecture, and environment.

Manar, whose name translates in Arabic to “lighthouse” or “guiding light,” positions light as both a material and metaphor. Within this framework, DRIFT explores connection, energy, and collective experience. The duo frequently draws inspiration from the natural systems. The influence of wind, growth patterns, and migration are evident here as the work feels less like technological spectacles and more like extensions of natural processes, momentarily embedded in the urban fabric.

As the city continues to expand is cultural landscape, projects like Manar Abu Dhabi signal a growing commitment to public art that prioritizes sensory engagement and global dialogue. DRIFT’s luminous installations offer moments of quiet wonder, inviting viewers to pause, look up, and experience light, not just as illumination, but as a living force.

Curated under the theme “The Light Compass,” this edition of Manar Abu Dhabi is scheduled to light up the night sky until January 5, 2026. To see more from these artists, you can follow DRIFT on Instagram.

DRIFT unveiled three new nature-inspired installations, transforming Abu Dhabi’s nightscape with living light.

Drone Light Show by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Wind of Change” over “Whispers” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Drone Light Show by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Wind of Change” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Glowing elements, interactive heartbeats, and 2,000 drones bring motion, nature, and the city’s emblem (a falcon) to life.

Drone Light Show by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Wind of Change” over “Whispers” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Drone Light Show by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Whispers” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Drone Light Show by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Whispers” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

By responding to surroundings and natural rhythms, DRIFT blurs the line between art, environment, and architecture.

“Unfold” by DRIFT

“Unfold” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

“Unfold” by DRIFT

“Unfold” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

“Unfold” by DRIFT

“Unfold” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

“Unfold” by DRIFT

“Unfold” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

“Unfold” by DRIFT

“Unfold” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Each installation invites visitors to engage with light as a living, transformative force.

Drone Light Show by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Whispers” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Drone Light Show by DRIFT by DRIFT in Abu Dhabi

“Wind of Change” by DRIFT (Photo: Arjen Van Eijk / Xinix Films)

Exhibition information:
DRIFT
Manar Abu Dhabi 2025 (Theme: “The Light Compass”)
November 15, 2025–January 4, 2026
Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

DRIFT: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DRIFT.

Related Articles:

Foster + Partners Design a Museum in Abu Dhabi That’s a Thorough Look at Emirati History and Culture

teamlab’s Ever-Changing, Immersive Artwork Arrives in Abu Dhabi

Watch 9,000 Drones Fill the Night Sky With Magic To Announce the Arrival of Disneyland Abu Dhabi

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Field of 8,800 Mirrored Flowers Celebrates the Diversity of the Netherlands
Concrete Cars Submerged in the Ocean Aim To Revitalize Florida’s Coral Population
Artist Suspends Stunning Spectrum of Colorful Mesh Inside a Church
Memorial Phone Booth in Japan Offers People a Place To “Call” Deceased Loved Ones
Breathtaking Indoor Cloud Installation Made of Painted Panels Suspended in Mid-Air
Es Devlin’s Luminous Triangular ‘Library of Us’ Touches Down on Miami’s Shore

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Best of 2025: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met
Artist’s Beloved Pop-Up Flower Market Installation Turns Into Permanent Shop in NYC
Yoko Ono Returns to the U.S. With a 200+ Work Retrospective in Chicago
Community-Driven Exhibition Transforms Cars Into Unconventional Vehicles for Site-Specific Art
Robert Therrien’s Monumental Installations Are Landing at the Broad in L.A.
Shimmering Flying Fish Swarm Visitors in Immersive Robotics Installation at Museum of the Future

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.