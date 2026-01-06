Home / Art / Installation

Artist Transforms Cardboard Into Immersive Installations Imitating Ancient Roman Ruins

By Eva Baron on January 6, 2026
Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

By virtue of their immersive, monumental scale, installations often invite us into brand-new worlds. For the past 15 years, Eva Jospin has been crafting these kinds of fantastical settings, drawing viewers into her mythical, cave-like structures. Her latest solo exhibition at le Grand Palais in Paris is no exception.

Aptly titled Grottesco, the show gathers more than 15 works inspired by Roman legend, in which a young man stumbles upon a forgotten cave. While navigating the cave, the man discovers a sprawling network of underground frescoes, the remains of which are later identified as Nero’s Domus Aurea. From this colossal palace that had been buried for centuries, the so-called “grotesque” was born, a style in which vegetation, architecture, and myth all intertwine. It should perhaps come as no surprise that Jospin gravitated toward this narrative, considering her preference for cavernous, organic forms.

Even if her motivations are somewhat expected, Grottesco itself is deeply surprising. Throughout the exhibition, we encounter columns crawling with vines; intricate domes that, once entered, surround us like grottos; petrified forests that, like an ancient civilization, have been frozen in time; and embroidered bas-reliefs that fuse textiles and sculpture, a new technique for Jospin. Imbued with earthy tones and subsumed by plantlife, these installations are almost prehistoric, seemingly transporting us to the same cave in which the young Roman first unearthed Nero’s palace.

Enhancing this “underground” atmosphere is Jospin’s choice of medium. As with previous projects, the artist once again returns to cardboard in Grottesco, masterfully manipulating something that’s typically considered to be mundane into otherworldly architecture. Cardboard’s natural hue, of course, recalls soil, while its status as an overlooked and often discarded material raises questions about sustainability, fragility, and our connection to the natural world.

“Cardboard was everywhere in my studios, and became an accessible and transformable material,” Jospin explains. “It has become definitive in my work because it allows me to create durable works while expressing a certain vulnerability that reflects the relationship to living things and nature.”

Despite being heavily influenced by Roman architecture, Grottesco does also respond to its specific site. The Grand Palais boasts breathtaking arches and domes, complementing Jospin’s own installations in their sense of movement. Notably, the artist also opted to leave the gallery’s windows uncovered, preventing visitors from, as the artist puts it, “forget[ting] that they are in Paris.” The decision plays with our expectations, forestalling complete immersion and staging a fascinating juxtaposition between antiquity and our contemporary era. This is a common thread throughout Jospin’s practice, which straddles fantasy, history, and the present day.

“I create spaces to live in, places where visitors can enter, get closer and let themselves be absorbed by the details,” Jospin says. “My works offer a journey towards an inexplicable and inexhaustible source: we never find it, and it's this mystery that brings us back to it. What counts is each person’s experience, rather than the transmission of a precise message.”

Eva Jospin: Grottesco is currently on view at le Grand Palais through March 15, 2026. The exhibition is displayed in tandem with Claire Tabouret: D’un seul souffle, also on view through the same date.

In her latest solo exhibition, Grottesco, artist Eva Jospin explores a Roman legend through monumental architectural structures, each created with cardboard.

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Eva Jospin: Grottesco is currently on view at le Grand Palais in Paris through March 15, 2026.

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of ‘Grottesco,’ currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Installation view of “Grottesco,” currently open at le Grand Palais in Paris, France. (Photo: Courtesy le Grand Palais)

Exhibition Information:
Eva Jospin
Grottesco
December 10, 2025–March 15, 2026
Le Grand Palais
25 Avenue du Général Eisenhower, 75008 Paris

Le Grand Palais: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by le Grand Palais.

Related Articles:

Gallery Walls Are Transformed Into Exquisitely Ornate Art Made of Cardboard

Es Devlin’s Luminous Triangular ‘Library of Us’ Touches Down on Miami’s Shore

Artist Suspends Stunning Spectrum of Colorful Mesh Inside a Church

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Iconic Gaudí Building Welcomes Labyrinth of Art by One of Europe’s Top Sculptors
How This Artist Transformed the Nobel Prize Banquet Into an Unexpectedly Immersive Journey [Interview]
2,000 Drones Transform Nighttime Skies With “Living Light” Over Abu Dhabi
Colorful Field of 8,800 Mirrored Flowers Celebrates the Diversity of the Netherlands
Concrete Cars Submerged in the Ocean Aim To Revitalize Florida’s Coral Population
Artist Suspends Stunning Spectrum of Colorful Mesh Inside a Church

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Memorial Phone Booth in Japan Offers People a Place To “Call” Deceased Loved Ones
Breathtaking Indoor Cloud Installation Made of Painted Panels Suspended in Mid-Air
Es Devlin’s Luminous Triangular ‘Library of Us’ Touches Down on Miami’s Shore
Best of 2025: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met
Artist’s Beloved Pop-Up Flower Market Installation Turns Into Permanent Shop in NYC
Yoko Ono Returns to the U.S. With a 200+ Work Retrospective in Chicago

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.