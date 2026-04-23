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DRIFT Lights up the Los Angeles Sky With Drones in Honor of LACMA’s New David Geffen Galleries

By Regina Sienra on April 23, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por DRIFT (@studio.drift)

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) marked the opening of the David Geffen Galleries, the new home of its permanent collection, with a gala packed with Hollywood celebrities. But for all the stars on sight, none shined brighter than the sky above the new building. For the evening’s big finale, the museum teamed up with DRIFT for a mesmerizing light show featuring 1,000 drones.

The performance, titled Franchise Freedom, has become a staple of DRIFT’s portfolio. This art installation made its debut at Art Basel in 2017, and rather than showing fixed images, it’s based on a biological algorithm that evokes starling murmurations. Therefore, it can never be entirely predicted what shape it will take; and no two shows will be the same. Choreographed by Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta, the founders of DRIFT, the piece explores the relationship between man, nature, and technology.

“Developed through more than two decades of research into the swarming behavior of starlings, 1,000 drones in Franchise Freedom transformed the sky into a living field of collective motion and light,” DRIFT explains, “bringing nature and technology into dialogue through a shared vision of democratic space shaped by equality, interdependence, and collective experience”

The drones crowned the Peter Zumthor-designed building with light, engaging with the museum complex on Los Angeles’ iconic Wilshire Boulevard in a glittering conversation. You can relive this performance in the video below. To stay up to date with the David Geffen Galleries opening to the public and other events, you can follow LACMA on Instagram.

In honor of LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries, DRIFT put on a light show with 1,000 drones overhead.

LACMA: Website | Instagram
DRIFT: Website | Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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