DRIFT Lights up the Los Angeles Sky With Drones in Honor of LACMA’s New David Geffen Galleries

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The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) marked the opening of the David Geffen Galleries, the new home of its permanent collection, with a gala packed with Hollywood celebrities. But for all the stars on sight, none shined brighter than the sky above the new building. For the evening’s big finale, the museum teamed up with DRIFT for a mesmerizing light show featuring 1,000 drones.

The performance, titled Franchise Freedom, has become a staple of DRIFT’s portfolio. This art installation made its debut at Art Basel in 2017, and rather than showing fixed images, it’s based on a biological algorithm that evokes starling murmurations. Therefore, it can never be entirely predicted what shape it will take; and no two shows will be the same. Choreographed by Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta, the founders of DRIFT, the piece explores the relationship between man, nature, and technology.

“Developed through more than two decades of research into the swarming behavior of starlings, 1,000 drones in Franchise Freedom transformed the sky into a living field of collective motion and light,” DRIFT explains, “bringing nature and technology into dialogue through a shared vision of democratic space shaped by equality, interdependence, and collective experience”

The drones crowned the Peter Zumthor-designed building with light, engaging with the museum complex on Los Angeles’ iconic Wilshire Boulevard in a glittering conversation. You can relive this performance in the video below. To stay up to date with the David Geffen Galleries opening to the public and other events, you can follow LACMA on Instagram.

In honor of LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries, DRIFT put on a light show with 1,000 drones overhead.

LACMA: Website | Instagram

DRIFT: Website | Instagram

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