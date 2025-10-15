Home / Art / Installation

30,000 Ceramic Poppies Installation Commemorates 80th Anniversary of the End of WWII

By Sara Barnes on October 15, 2025

A commemorative display at the Tower of London marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Featuring a visually striking array of nearly 30,000 ceramic poppies, the installation is a poignant and beautiful way to remember the enormous sacrifices made by so many people during war.

The plethora of poppies was created by artist Paul Cummins, originally for a 2014 installation titled Blood Swept Lands and Seas Red. It made its debut at the Tower of London before being placed at the Imperial War Museums. Now, the flowers are temporarily back, and the poppies pour across the lawn at the ancient White Tower. The massive display was created by designer Tom Piper, who chose for the small sculptures to form a crater shape with a force that ripples outward. It evokes a wound and a scar.

While the poppies are a point of remembrance for World War II more generally, their placement at the Tower of London is significant. The castle, now a World Heritage site, was itself bombed during the war. As visitors walk throughout the tower, they cant help but see the poppies in different formations. At some points, the flowers are clustered together so tightly that they appear as a singular red wave. Other sculptures have more distance between them.

The placement acts as a metaphor. War touches all of our lives, from those on the front line—those nearest to the center of tragedy—to the family and community members who are making their own sacrifices while waiting for soldiers to return. The poppies invite important reflection and remembrance during the solemn anniversary.

The poppies installation opened on May 6, 2025, and closes on November 11, 2025, coinciding with Remembrance Day, which marks the armistice signed to end World War I. To see the flowers before theyre gone, visit the Tower of London website for ticketing information.

Exhibition Information:
May 6, 2025–November 11, 2025
Tower of London
London EC3N 4AB, United Kingdom

Tower of London: Website | Instagram | Facebook

