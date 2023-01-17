97-Year-Old Gymnast Inspires the World With Her Incredible Abilities

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

There are some people who remind us that age is just a number. Johanna Quaas is a 97-year-old German woman who was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest active competitive gymnast in 2012. Over the years, Quaas has made waves online after videos of her routines are posted from time to time. The latest of those is a clip shared by Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis with the message “You are my spirit warrior!! Wow!! GOALS!!!!” The video was shot at the German Gymnastics Festival in 2017, when the gymnast was 91.

Although the video shared by Davis has earned over 400,000 likes, this is far from being her most viral performance. Quaas first won the hearts of the world after user LieveDaffy shared videos of the gymnast's floor and parallel bars routines at Tournament of Masters in 2012. Within six days of posting, they had gained over 1.1 million views each. Now, both clips have over 3.5 million views. Her abilities have also mesmerized the greatest athletes in her field, such as Simone Biles, who said her parallel bars routine left her speechless.

Born in 1925, Quaas began her gymnastics training at an early age and entered her first competition when she was 10. While she spent most of her life as a gymnastics coach and handball player, she returned to active gymnastics at age 56. In 2015, she received the Nadia Comăneci Sportsmanship Award from the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, before retiring from competition due to a torn biceps tendon in 2018.

However, that hasn't stopped Quaas from sharing her amazing moves on Instagram, especially how she still has the ability to stand on her head. If that weren't enough, she also stretches and plays soccer. However, the most heartwarming part of it all is the warm messages she gets from people around the world. “You're such an example Ms. Johanna!” writes one user, while another says, “Wishing the Best of Health to an AMAZING woman, who is my biggest inspiration! Much love.”

You can follow Quass on Instagram to stay up to date with her fitness adventures.

Johanna Quaas is a 96 year-old German woman who was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest active competitive gymnast. She became famous after a video of her routine went viral.

Although she retired in 2018, she still shares her amazing moves on Instagram, like how she still has the ability to stand on her head, do stretches, or play soccer.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Johanna Quaas (@johannaquaas)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Johanna Quaas (@johannaquaas)

Johanna Quass: Instagram

h/t: [Viola Davis]

Related Articles:

86-Year-Old Bodybuilder Breaks Own Record, Becomes Oldest to Ever Compete in Japan

83-Year-Old Japanese Man Becomes the Oldest Person To Sail Solo Across the Pacific Ocean

118-Year-Old French Nun Is the New Title Holder of “Oldest Living Person”

101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat at Shelter and Now They’re Thriving as Best Buds