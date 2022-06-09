83-Year-Old Japanese Man Becomes the Oldest Person To Sail Solo Across the Pacific Ocean

It's never too late to accomplish your dream, which Kenichi Horie has proved multiple times. The 83-year-old Japanese seafarer became the oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean—60 years after he became the first person to achieve this feat at the age of 23.

“I didn’t think I’d be sailing at 83 but I’m still healthy and I didn’t want to miss this chance,” he said. “Challenges are exciting so I’d like to keep trying.” Horie started his trip on March 27 from San Francisco with his customized 19-feet-long aluminum boat called the Suntory Mermaid III. He spent 69 days at sea, always remembering to make a daily call to his family so that they knew he was safe. “I’m always fine, always in shape,” he explains. “No overeating, no over-drinking.”

Eventually, after numerous days at sea, Horie arrived at Cape Hinomisaki in western Japan on June 4. Although traversing the world's largest body of water alone might be terrifying to most people, Horie has been completing this journey since he was 23. “I had the confidence that I would make it—I just wanted to take on the challenge,” he says of his first trip in 1962. When he arrived in San Francisco at the end of his first trip, Horie had no money or passport and was quickly detained. However, once everyone learned his story, he was released and gifted a visa by major George Christopher for his bravery. The first vessel he used, called the Mermaid, remains at the National Maritime Museum in California.

Since then, the fearless adventurer made more trips from Japan to California (and vice versa) using a variety of different vessels, such as one made from beer kegs and whisky barrels and another that was created with aluminum cans. He says that he will continue sailing as long as he is able to.”Don't let your dreams just stay as dreams,” Horie advises. “Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits.”

Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie, 83, has become the oldest person to complete a solo nonstop voyage across the Pacific He departed from San Francisco & arrived in #Japan 69 days and 5,500 miles later Keniche said he was still ‘in the middle of my youth and not finished yet'! pic.twitter.com/upQdWeI3yT — Retro Tech Noir (@RetroTechNoir) June 6, 2022

An 83-year-old Japanese adventurer returned home Saturday after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone. “I just crossed the finish line. I’m tired,” Kenichi Horie wrote, after reaching Japan. 👏🏼🏆⛵️ pic.twitter.com/jWMGekJ6qp — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) June 4, 2022

