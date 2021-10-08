101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat at Shelter and Now They’re Thriving as Best Buds

Cats typically live until they’re around 16, but there’s one shelter cat named Gus who is going against the statistics. He’s 19 years old, healthy, and starting a brand-new chapter in his life. Gus was taken to the Humane Society of Catawba County (HSCC) in North Carolina last month, after his previous owner could no longer take care of him due to a change in their work commitments. The no-kill animal shelter probably thought Gus would live out his last days there, but the old cat wound up finding his “perfect match” with 101-year-old Penny.

Penny’s family was searching for an elderly cat to keep the 101-year-old company. “The adopter’s family contacted us asking to adopt a senior cat for their mother,” explained Jane Bower, HSCC’s executive director. “She had recently lost her cat, and although they had given her a stuffed cat, she wasn't happy because it didn't purr.” We can’t blame you, Penny!

Considering the ages of both Gus and Penny, the animal shelter was hesitant to go through with the adoption at first. However, once Penny’s family confirmed they would take care of the cat on behalf of their mother, there was no reason not to give it a try and the adoption was quickly finalized. There was no reason to worry—Gus settled in immediately and was “eating like a horse.” Bower even described the elderly pair as a “match made in heaven.”

“Our hearts are full with this beautiful adoption,” wrote HSCC on Facebook. “Our 19-year-old (133 in human years) Great-GrandPAW, has found the loving arms of his new mamma who is the ripe young age of 101.” The team added, “Congratulations Gus-Gus! Wishing you the best days ahead, watching squirrels and sharing your love and purrs!”

Gus and Penny’s heartwarming story shows that you’re never too old to make a new friend.

This is 19-year-old Gus. He was the oldest cat at the animal shelter until he was adopted by a 101-year old woman named Penny.

Now, he spends his days watching squirrels and cuddling up to Penny.

Humane Society of Catawba County: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [Newsweek]

All images via Humane Society of Catawba County.

Related Articles:

The World’s Oldest Living Cat Is 26 Years Old But Still Acts Like a Kitten

Affectionate Cat Holds Hands with His Human on Their Last Drive to the Vet Together

Photographer Finds 120-Year-Old Cat Photos After Developing Film Found in a Time Capsule

19-Year-Old Cat’s Rare Skin Condition Changes Black Fur Into Brilliant Marble Coat