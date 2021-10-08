Home / Inspiring / Good News

101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat at Shelter and Now They’re Thriving as Best Buds

By Emma Taggart on October 8, 2021
101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat in Shelter

Cats typically live until they’re around 16, but there’s one shelter cat named Gus who is going against the statistics. He’s 19 years old, healthy, and starting a brand-new chapter in his life. Gus was taken to the Humane Society of Catawba County (HSCC) in North Carolina last month, after his previous owner could no longer take care of him due to a change in their work commitments. The no-kill animal shelter probably thought Gus would live out his last days there, but the old cat wound up finding his “perfect match” with 101-year-old Penny.

Penny’s family was searching for an elderly cat to keep the 101-year-old company. “The adopter’s family contacted us asking to adopt a senior cat for their mother,” explained Jane Bower, HSCC’s executive director. “She had recently lost her cat, and although they had given her a stuffed cat, she wasn't happy because it didn't purr.” We can’t blame you, Penny!

Considering the ages of both Gus and Penny, the animal shelter was hesitant to go through with the adoption at first. However, once Penny’s family confirmed they would take care of the cat on behalf of their mother, there was no reason not to give it a try and the adoption was quickly finalized. There was no reason to worry—Gus settled in immediately and was “eating like a horse.” Bower even described the elderly pair as a “match made in heaven.”

“Our hearts are full with this beautiful adoption,” wrote HSCC on Facebook. “Our 19-year-old (133 in human years) Great-GrandPAW, has found the loving arms of his new mamma who is the ripe young age of 101.” The team added, “Congratulations Gus-Gus! Wishing you the best days ahead, watching squirrels and sharing your love and purrs!”

Gus and Penny’s heartwarming story shows that you’re never too old to make a new friend.

This is 19-year-old Gus. He was the oldest cat at the animal shelter until he was adopted by a 101-year old woman named Penny.

101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat in Shelter

Now, he spends his days watching squirrels and cuddling up to Penny.

101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat in ShelterHumane Society of Catawba County: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Newsweek]

All images via Humane Society of Catawba County.

Related Articles:

The World’s Oldest Living Cat Is 26 Years Old But Still Acts Like a Kitten

Affectionate Cat Holds Hands with His Human on Their Last Drive to the Vet Together

Photographer Finds 120-Year-Old Cat Photos After Developing Film Found in a Time Capsule

19-Year-Old Cat’s Rare Skin Condition Changes Black Fur Into Brilliant Marble Coat

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pixel the Smiling Cat Is Spreading Joy Online With His Goofy Grin
Ownership of World’s Oldest Rainforest Is Returned to Its Aboriginal Inhabitants
Long-Time Resident Shelter Dog Gets Standing Ovation as He Leaves for His Forever Home
Japanese Rescue Cat Wins Over the Internet With His Chic Supermodel Pose
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
Oldest Living Ranger in the National Park Service Celebrates Her 100th Birthday

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kingly Cat Steals the Show at His Owners’ Wedding as One of the Cutest Ring Bearers Ever
Franklin Park Zoo Welcome Its First Spotted Red River Hog Piglet
Oldest Known World War II Veteran Celebrates His 112th Birthday in New Orleans
Billie Eilish Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress to Met Gala After Designer Agrees No More Fur
Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Amazingly High Vaccination Rates
Teenager Saves Three Orphaned Squirrels After Hurricane Ida Destroyed Their Nest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.