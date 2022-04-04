Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Manipulates Reality in Mind-Bending Surrealist Sculptures

By Margherita Cole on April 4, 2022
Surreal Sculptures by Johnson Tsang

Hong Kong-based artist Johnson Tsang creates porcelain works of art with a twist—oftentimes, literally. He sculpts rubbery and realistic human faces that are distorted in mind-bending ways reminiscent of Surrealist paintings. Looking at each one feels like a view into Tsang's subconscious.

In some of the busts, hands emerge from the head to manipulate the face, such as scraping through the facial features or stretching the skin beyond the skull to reveal empty space within. Others depict faces that have been completely scrambled by a whirlpool or melted into a puddle with the ears, nose, and eyes all misplaced.

Tsang's variety of creative works demonstrates his love for experimentation. However, there are some common features that unite these ivory masks. For instance, he always depicts eyes closed, like the faces are asleep and what is happening to them is a part of a dream. Perhaps this emphasizes the internal aspect of these sculptures. Ultimately, the artist's sculptures are left open to interpretation, though it's hard not to extract a deeper, internal struggle or an emotional element within each piece.

Hong Kong-based artist Johnson Tsang creates mind-bending sculptures.

Surreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson Tsang

He carves faces into porcelain with a surrealist twist.

Surreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson Tsang

Sometimes that involves a literal twist.

Surreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson Tsang

Each sculpture is a unique and often fantastical reimagining of the human form and reality.

Surreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson Tsang

Tsang's sculptures invite viewers to decipher the pieces for themselves, leaving the emotional and inner struggles open to interpretation.

Surreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangSurreal Sculptures by Johnson TsangJohnson Tsang: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Johnson Tsang.

