Shot-Putter Becomes Last-Minute Hurdler After Injured Teammate Can’t Race

A Belgian athlete demonstrated an amazing level of sportsmanship at the European Athletics Team Championships. The day after 29-year-old shot-putter Jolien Maliga Boumkwo finished 7th in the shot-putting event, she was seen back in the stadium to fill the shoes of a Belgian hurdler who was out with an injury. Although Boumkwo does not compete professionally in hurdling, she agreed to help out so that her team could remain in the race.

In a video of the event, we can see Boumkwo flashing a big smile as she prepares to run on the track. Her coach advised her to be careful and not risk any injury, so she took her time hopping the obstacles while the other racers barreled ahead. Even though she didn't expect to win, Boumkwo caught everyone's attention because of her positive attitude. “It was a beautiful atmosphere,” she said. “I took my race seriously.”

By participating, Boumkwo helped her team avoid disqualification by earning two vital points. “My team is the most important thing for me,” Boumkwo added. “I couldn't let it happen to lose by one point.” Unfortunately, her sacrifice could not cover the disparity in the points, and Belgium's hurdling team was demoted to Division 2.

Regardless of the end result, it was wonderful to see athletes supporting one another.

Belgian shot-putter Jolien Maliga Boumkwo was competing at the European Athletics Team Championships when an emergency happened on her team.

One of the Belgian hurdlers couldn't compete so Boumkwo subbed in to run in the race.

An amazing moment at the European Team Championships Belgium's Anne Zagré was going to run the 100m hurdles but got injured So shot putter (with every point counting) Jolien Boumkwo stepped in at the last minute and this was the result pic.twitter.com/2V7l3P2lBh — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 24, 2023

Although not a professional hurdler, she still managed to deliver two points for her team.

Jolien Boumkwo is a Shot Putter! Today, she ran the 100mH at the European Team Championships to secure 2 points for Belgium.

Safe to say her 32.81s was a PB. pic.twitter.com/sWNQMyCrLs — Oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) June 24, 2023

But most importantly, she demonstrated amazing sportsmanship.

Jolien Maliga Boumkwo: Instagram

h/t: [NPR]

