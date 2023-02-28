Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field Record That Had Been Unbeaten in 41 Years

WORLD RECORD!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 49.26 for Femke Bol in the 400m at the Dutch Indoor Championships! pic.twitter.com/8U6TdpZyKn — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) February 19, 2023

After 41 years, the women's indoor 400-meter record has finally been broken by a new star. The momentous occasion took place at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, where 23-year-old Femke Bol made the run of her life, crossing the finish line in 49.26 seconds, which is 0.33 seconds faster than the previous time.

Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvílová held the indoor 400m record time of 49.59 seconds since her run in 1982, making it the longest-standing record in track and the second oldest in track and field. “It was because of all the fans here that I ran this record,” Bol says. “Never have I ever seen that many people here. When I crossed the line, I knew that the record was mine because of the noise that the crowd made.”

Despite her young age, Bol has already accumulated a number of accomplishments in track and field. In addition to holding the world record in 400m, she is also a bronze medalist in the 400m hurdles and holds the world records in the 300m hurdles and indoor 500m. “I was hoping to run the record, of course, but in life you hope for a lot of things and most of the time it does not happen,” Bol adds. “I am glad that I did not just get the record, but that I improved it by a large margin.” It will be exciting to see what this young athlete will do next.

Dutch runner Femke Bol broke the record for the indoor 400 meter, which has been in place for 41 years

Dutch athlete Femke Bol has set a new world record in the indoor 400m, with a time of 49.26. Bol beat Jarmila Kratochvílová’s world record of 49.59 seconds set in 1982 (which stood as the longest standing indoor track record!) pic.twitter.com/e2oGPVmxnV — The Running Channel (@runningchannel) February 21, 2023

Bol finished the race at 49.26 seconds, which is 0.33 seconds faster than the previous record made by Jarmila Kratochvílová in 1982.

World record race 👀 4️⃣9️⃣.2️⃣6️⃣ 🤯 Watch how Femke Bol tears up the track at the 🇳🇱 championships in Apeldoorn 🔥 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GIuf2X549N — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 19, 2023

h/t: [Good News Network]

Related Articles:

86-Year-old Flight Attendant Has Been Flying the Skies for 65 Years, Breaking World Records

100-Year-Old Breaks World Record for Working at the Same Company for 84 Years

World Record-Breaking Bodybuilder Is 80 Years Old and Fitter Than Ever