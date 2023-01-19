Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim has just proven she's a hero even when she's not competing. The two-time gold medalist was enjoying a snowy day at Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski and snowboarding destination in Southern California, when she came across another snowboarder who was struggling with the difficult run and windy weather. After helping the stranger to their feet, Kim offered to carry them down the rest of the way in a video that has now gone viral.

In the start of the video, we see Kim trying to guide the snowboarder down the rest of the way. However, due to the blustery weather, she makes the quick decision to give the person a piggyback ride the rest of the way. “I'm going to carry her. I'm just worried, it's a little windy,” she says. But carrying another adult proves to be no challenge for the world-class athlete, as Kim is seen gliding down the rest of the run, even remarking that it was “easy” and “light work.”

When the duo finally reached the bottom of the hill, Kim told the person that there is an easier run nearby that they may want to try out. Best of all, the other snowboarder wasn't even aware that an Olympian was helping them out until they had reached the flatter ground. Hopefully, they were able to grab a quick picture with Kim before they parted ways, to commemorate the special moment.

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim went viral in a video that captures her carrying a fellow snowboarder down Mammoth Mountain, a popular snow destination in Southern California.

h/t: [Pop Sugar]

