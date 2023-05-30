Lyrical Sculptures Fuse the Beauty of Nature With Elegant Human Movement

There’s a lyrical beauty in the figurative sculptures of Jonathan Hateley. Constructed out of hand-painted bronze and bronze resin, the pieces combine human movement with nature motifs. The elegant subjects are cloaked in leaves, webbing, blossoms, and more. They evoke unity with their surroundings, which are often among gardens or have the backdrop of a field or forest.

Hateley previously sculpted for models and effects in television and film while also creating props for musicals and operas. In 2003, he began to focus on his own work and perfected his process of casting limited edition sculptures that are each handpainted once formed.

While he has his technique down, that doesn’t always mean the concepts come easy. “I do like it when an idea comes from nowhere into my mind rather than having to struggle for days with my sketchbook to come up with something,” he tells My Modern Met. “Transience was like that. The blossoming cherry tree idea came to me while in a meeting at an opera company considering an exhibition in their auditorium.”

Another idea materialized while reading. “All From One,” he shares, “came to me while reading a Deepak Chopra book talking about ‘matter’ and that all of nature and ourselves are made from the very same ‘energy.’ I wanted to reflect nature in my figure, show our connection with it and bring it to the [forefront]. At the same time, I wanted to show the energy our bodies can display echoing that of plant life bursting forth, growing outward and eventually blooming.”

Hateley’s inspiration for each piece is as lovely and considered as the sculptures themselves, highlighting how concept and construction go hand in hand. Scroll down to see more of his work and learn about how they came to be.

