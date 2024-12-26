JR To Pay Tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude by Transforming Paris’ Pont Neuf

About 40 year ago, Paris' Pont Neuf was transformed by creative couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude for their project Pont Neuf Wrapped–a landmark moment in the history of contemporary arts. The bridge, which has witnessed many major events in the French capital, became the center of attention. To honor the legacy of these artists, JR—an equally sizable figure— will try his hand at turning the bridge into an installation for his Project Pont-Neuf.

In 1985, Christo and Jeanne Claude used 450,000 square feet of golden fabric, fastened around the structure with 8 miles of rope and 12 tons of steel cables to turn the bridge into a shimmering vision that art-loving Parisians reminisce about to this day. True to his vision, JR will instead transform Pont Neuf into a cave. These temporary large rock formations will connect the right and left banks for two weeks.

“I am very inspired by the artistic vision of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and I share their idea that the mission of art is to make the public think,” JR said via a statement. “The debate that a monumental project in public space can arouse a value equal to its artistic achievement. Art is a transformation, and a way of renewing the way we look at the world around us. In forming the dream of Projet Pont-Neuf, this is what I want to make possible from Paris.”

The project will be created in collaboration with the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation, and much like the creation that inspired it, the piece was designed to be admired both during the day and the night. “As the Seine becomes swimmable again and nature reclaims its place in the urban landscape, Projet Pont-Neuf will juxtapose the raw and untamed with the refined elegance of Paris,” says the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation.

Parisians and tourists will get to marvel at Project Pont-Neuf from September 22 to October 5, 2025, as it aims to be just as historic as Christo and Jeanne-Claude's efforts. “It is impressive to see to what extent Paris has strengthened its commitment to public art over the last 40 years, as we had already been able to measure during of the Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” states the foundation. “Knowing JR's dedication to public art, he is an artist ideal for this tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, and I would like to thank Paris for being this bold, leading city in terms of culture.”

In a tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, JR will transform Paris' Pont Neuf into a cave in 2025.

The project is inspired by Pont Neuf Wrapped, in which the creative couple wrapped the oldest bridge in Paris with thousands of square miles of golden fabric.

“I am very inspired by the artistic vision of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and I share their idea that the mission of art is to make the public think,” JR said via a statement.

The project will be created in collaboration with the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation.

And much like the creation that inspired it, the piece was designed to be admired both during the day and the night.

“Knowing JR's dedication to public art, he is an artist ideal for this tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, and I would like to thank Paris for being this bold, leading city in terms of culture.”

Parisians and tourists will get to marvel at Project Pont-Neuf from September 22 to October 5, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

JR

Projet Pont-Neuf

September 22–October 5, 2025

Pont Neuf, Paris