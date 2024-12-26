Home / Art / Installation

JR To Pay Tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude by Transforming Paris’ Pont Neuf

By Regina Sienra on December 26, 2024
JR. "Projet Pont-Neuf (collage préparatoire)" Collage, 2024. Paper cutout on paper. 10 x 16⅛ in. Atelier JR. Photo: Courtesy Atelier JR © 2024 JR

JR. “Projet Pont-Neuf (collage préparatoire).” Collage, 2024. Paper cutout on paper. 10 x 16⅛ in. Atelier JR. (Photo: Courtesy Atelier JR © 2024 JR)

About 40 year ago, Paris' Pont Neuf was transformed by creative couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude for their project Pont Neuf Wrapped–a landmark moment in the history of contemporary arts. The bridge, which has witnessed many major events in the French capital, became the center of attention. To honor the legacy of these artists, JR—an equally sizable figure— will try his hand at turning the bridge into an installation for his Project Pont-Neuf.

In 1985, Christo and Jeanne Claude used 450,000 square feet of golden fabric, fastened around the structure with 8 miles of rope and 12 tons of steel cables to turn the bridge into a shimmering vision that art-loving Parisians reminisce about to this day. True to his vision, JR will instead transform Pont Neuf into a cave. These temporary large rock formations will connect the right and left banks for two weeks.

“I am very inspired by the artistic vision of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and I share their idea that the mission of art is to make the public think,” JR said via a statement. “The debate that a monumental project in public space can arouse a value equal to its artistic achievement. Art is a transformation, and a way of renewing the way we look at the world around us. In forming the dream of Projet Pont-Neuf, this is what I want to make possible from Paris.”

The project will be created in collaboration with the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation, and much like the creation that inspired it, the piece was designed to be admired both during the day and the night. “As the Seine becomes swimmable again and nature reclaims its place in the urban landscape, Projet Pont-Neuf will juxtapose the raw and untamed with the refined elegance of Paris,” says the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation.

Parisians and tourists will get to marvel at Project Pont-Neuf from September 22 to October 5, 2025, as it aims to be just as historic as Christo and Jeanne-Claude's efforts. “It is impressive to see to what extent Paris has strengthened its commitment to public art over the last 40 years, as we had already been able to measure during of the Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” states the foundation. “Knowing JR's dedication to public art, he is an artist ideal for this tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, and I would like to thank Paris for being this bold, leading city in terms of culture.”

In a tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, JR will transform Paris' Pont Neuf into a cave in 2025.

Projet Pont-Neuf Edition 2024

JR. “Projet Pont-Neuf”
Edition 2024.  Limited edition of 50 numbered and signed copies. Color lithograph produced on Marinoni printing press, hand-made collage, and charcoal. 25.5 x 41 cm (10 x 16⅛ in). Atelier JR.
(Photo: Courtesy Atelier JR © 2024 JR)

The project is inspired by Pont Neuf Wrapped, in which the creative couple wrapped the oldest bridge in Paris with thousands of square miles of golden fabric.

The Pont Neuf Wrapped in 1975

Christo and Jeanne-Claude. “The Pont Neuf Wrapped,” Paris, 1975-85. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

“I am very inspired by the artistic vision of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and I share their idea that the mission of art is to make the public think,” JR said via a statement.

The Pont Neuf Wrapped (Project for Paris)

Christo. “The Pont Neuf Wrapped (Project for Paris)” Collage, 1984. Pencil, wax crayon, enamel paint. (Photograph by Wolfgang Volz, and masking tape. 14 x 22 in. Private collection. Photo: Archive © 1984 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

The project will be created in collaboration with the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude. "The Pont Neuf Wrapped," Paris, 1975-85. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

Christo and Jeanne-Claude. “The Pont Neuf Wrapped,” Paris, 1975-85. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

And much like the creation that inspired it, the piece was designed to be admired both during the day and the night.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude. "The Pont Neuf Wrapped," Paris, 1975-85. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

Christo and Jeanne-Claude. “The Pont Neuf Wrapped,” Paris, 1975-85. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

“Knowing JR's dedication to public art, he is an artist ideal for this tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, and I would like to thank Paris for being this bold, leading city in terms of culture.”

Christo and Jeanne-Claude. "The Pont Neuf Wrapped," Paris, 1975-85. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

Christo and Jeanne-Claude. “The Pont Neuf Wrapped,” Paris, 1975-85. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

Parisians and tourists will get to marvel at Project Pont-Neuf from September 22 to October 5, 2025.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude at The Pont Neuf Wrapped. Paris, 1985 (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

Christo and Jeanne-Claude at The Pont Neuf Wrapped. Paris, 1985. (Photo: Wolfgang Volz © 1985 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

Exhibition Information:
JR
Projet Pont-Neuf
September 22–October 5, 2025
Pont Neuf, Paris

JR: Website | Instagram

Source: The Pont Neuf Wrapped: 40th Anniversary

Related Articles:

Street Artist JR Designs Stunning Carriage for the Orient Express

Updated JR Monograph Chronicles French Street Artist’s Rise to Fame

French Artist JR Carries the Olympic Flame Through the Louvre

JR Transforms Milan Central Station Into a Rocky Landscape to Honor Its Origins

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Australia Hosts Comprehensive Exhibition Honoring Yayoi Kusama’s Career
Refik Anadol x Turkish Airlines Visualize the Transformational Power of Travel in Groundbreaking Installation
Best of 2024: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met
Dazzling Mosaic Birds Soar Across the Walls of a Subway Station in Manhattan
Indigenous Group Submerges Large-Scale Images of G20 Leaders’ Heads in Climate Protest
Underwater Sculptures in Grenada Act as Artificial Reefs While Sending an Important Message About Climate Change

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20,000 Hand-Painted Tiles Form World’s Largest Hangeul Wall
Balloon Museum Opens in Los Angeles Inviting Visitors To Play in Immersive Installations
Artists Suspend 14,000 Prescription Lenses in Japanese Forest Like an Enchanting Rainstorm
Powerful Art Installation Gives a Face to Civilians Living in Conflict Zones
Enchanting Augmented Reality Installation Brings Venetian Icons to Life
Yayoi Kusama Reveals Her Largest Permanent Public Installation in London

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.