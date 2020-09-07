Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Artist “Paints” Expressive Landscapes Using a Needle and Thread

By Margherita Cole on September 7, 2020
Embroidery Art by Jura Gric

Lithuanian artist Jūra Gric captures the rich colors of the forest in her exquisite embroidery art. She uses a needle and thread to make a variety of expressive stitches that look like painted brushstrokes. As a result, each of her completed hoops is like a portal to a different captivating setting.

“I was naturally drawn to solitary places and nature, animals became my source of solace and inspiration,” Gric tells My Modern Met. “When I create embroidery paintings I feel like I let my inner child decide what is beautiful and meaningful, without judgment.” She finds the inspiration for her stitched masterpieces in the leafy landscape of Lithuania. Many of Gric's works depict densely wooded areas, green meadows, and lakes. Sometimes these natural scenes are accompanied by a solitary deer or human figure. In one of her most recently completed hoops, the artist stitched a log cabin that is burning from the inside, with smoke rising and curling into the sky.

This meticulous attention to detail is what makes Gric's thread painting so mesmerizing to look at. All of her designs are filled with intricate stitches that create three-dimensional light and shading. “Needlework can be extremely time-consuming, but all the intricate details and textures are why I was so attracted to embroidery in the first place,” Gric continues. “For now, I try not to create shortcuts or to merge embroidery with other mediums. I take a more traditional approach, I let the embroidery shine on its own as a wonderful art medium that it is.”

You can purchase Gric's embroidery art via her Etsy shop and see more incredible designs by following her on Instagram.

Embroidery artist Jūra Gric “paints” expressive landscapes using a needle and thread.

Embroidery Art by Jura GricEmbroidery Art by Jura GricEmbroidery Art by Jura GricEmbroidery Art by Jura GricEmbroidery Art by Jura GricEmbroidery Art by Jura GricJūra Gric: Etsy | Instagram
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jūra Gric.

