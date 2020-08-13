Home / Design / Embroidery / 3D Embroidery Imagines Women With Fashions That Effortlessly Flow From the Hoop

3D Embroidery Imagines Women With Fashions That Effortlessly Flow From the Hoop

By Emma Taggart on August 13, 2020
3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra Handmade

While many embroidery artists stitch within the confines of their hoops, Dutch fiber artist Ceren, aka Kayra Handmade, lets her textile elements cascade beyond the circular compositions. She creates 3D embroidery designs of female subjects with loose thread hair and fabric dresses that flow as if summer breezes are gently sweeping through them. From a woman standing in a field of flowers to a lady enjoying the sea breeze at the beach, each stitched landscape captures tranquil moments found in nature.

Ceren crafts her embroidery designs by hand, starting with a high-quality cotton canvas that she'll often paint in hues that are suited to a specific scene. The illustrations are then expressed using a variety of stitches done in colorful threads as well as three-dimensional elements such as glass beads and fine fabric. Each illustrative figure has features depicted using minimalist black outlines that allow their long hair and delicate frocks to literally stand out.

Scroll down to see some of Ceren’s 3D embroidery designs. If you want one of her works for your home, you can purchase them in her Etsy shop.

Dutch artist Ceren (aka Kayra Handmade) creates ethereal embroidery designs featuring 3D elements that flow out from the embroidery hoops.

3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra Handmade3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra Handmade

Her female subjects' dresses and hair cascade from the circular compositions.

Contemporary Hoop Art by Kayra Handmade3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra Handmade

Each scene looks as though a summer breeze is gently flowing through it.

3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra Handmade3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra Handmade3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra HandmadeContemporary Hoop Art by Kayra Handmade3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra HandmadeContemporary Hoop Art by Kayra HandmadeContemporary Hoop Art by Kayra HandmadeContemporary Hoop Art by Kayra HandmadeContemporary Hoop Art by Kayra Handmade3D Embroidery Designs by Kayra HandmadeKayra Handmade: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Ceren / Kayra Handmade.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

