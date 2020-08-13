3D Embroidery Imagines Women With Fashions That Effortlessly Flow From the Hoop

While many embroidery artists stitch within the confines of their hoops, Dutch fiber artist Ceren, aka Kayra Handmade, lets her textile elements cascade beyond the circular compositions. She creates 3D embroidery designs of female subjects with loose thread hair and fabric dresses that flow as if summer breezes are gently sweeping through them. From a woman standing in a field of flowers to a lady enjoying the sea breeze at the beach, each stitched landscape captures tranquil moments found in nature.

Ceren crafts her embroidery designs by hand, starting with a high-quality cotton canvas that she'll often paint in hues that are suited to a specific scene. The illustrations are then expressed using a variety of stitches done in colorful threads as well as three-dimensional elements such as glass beads and fine fabric. Each illustrative figure has features depicted using minimalist black outlines that allow their long hair and delicate frocks to literally stand out.

Scroll down to see some of Ceren’s 3D embroidery designs. If you want one of her works for your home, you can purchase them in her Etsy shop.

Dutch artist Ceren (aka Kayra Handmade) creates ethereal embroidery designs featuring 3D elements that flow out from the embroidery hoops.

Her female subjects' dresses and hair cascade from the circular compositions.

Each scene looks as though a summer breeze is gently flowing through it.

Kayra Handmade: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Ceren / Kayra Handmade.

Related Articles:

3D Embroidery of Floral Females With Hair and Dresses Flowing Off the Hoop

Idyllic Seascapes Crafted With Embroidery Capture the Serenity of a Day on the Water

Embroidery Artist Stitches 3D Hairstyles of People Enjoying a Clear Night Sky

20 Nature-Inspired Embroidery to Melt Away the Winter Blues