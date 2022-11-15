Kaketsugi: The Japanese Art of Invisible Mending That Makes Clothing Holes Disappear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoshiko goto (@artisan_of_kaketsugi)

Well-loved clothing shows its wear through holes that seemingly appear out of nowhere. A small hole in a jacket or pair of pants is disappointing, and you might think it’s time to get rid of the garment. But, that’s not always the case. The Japanese art of kaketsugi, or invisible mending, can take a damaged piece of clothing and make it look brand new; you'd never realize that the hole was ever there.

Kaketsugi repairs the cloth by taking a piece of fabric from another part of the garment that's invisible, such as the seam allowance on the inside of a jacket. After snipping the fabric, it's placed over the hole and its threads are woven into the rest of the garment. Often, this will involve the craftsperson separating the fibers into thinner strands and then using a needle and piece of guiding thread to weave them through. The delicate process is a magical sight to behold and includes skills that can take many years to master.

When done well, the fix looks invisible and breathes new life into a beloved article of clothing. To see kaketsugi in action, watch the videos below.

A small hole in a shirt or jacket is disappointing, and you might think it's time to get rid of the garment. But not with kaketsugi, the Japanese art of invisible mending.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoshiko goto (@artisan_of_kaketsugi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoshiko goto (@artisan_of_kaketsugi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoshiko goto (@artisan_of_kaketsugi)

This technique allows you to mend a damaged piece of clothing and make it look brand new. You would never realize that the hole was ever there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 匠かけつぎ専門店 (@takumikaketsugi)

Kaketsugi repairs the cloth by taking a piece of fabric from another part of the garment that's invisible.

After snipping the fabric, it's placed over the hole and its threads are woven into the rest of the garment.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold

Try These 6 Simple Hand-Sewing Projects You Can Do Without a Machine

15+ Times Artists Fixed Broken Objects and Made Them Better Than Before