Artist Completes Intricate Leaf Cut-Outs by Holding Them To the Sky

Talented paper artists from around the world use fine blades to cut out detailed designs from blank sheets. Kazakhstan-based artist Kanat Nurtazin creates his amazing artwork this way, albeit on a more unconventional material. Instead, he uses a variety of leaves as the canvas for illustrations of animals, people, and famous fictional characters.

“I like to cut detailed drawings on the leaf and take a picture of it on a beautiful background mixing handmade art and photography,” Nurtazin tells My Modern Met. The artist holds up his finished cut-outs in front of azure skies, pink waters, white clouds, and gray cityscapes to enhance the effect of these meticulous etchings. For instance, he displays a cut-out of a pair of flamingos in front of Lake Kobeituz, a salty body of water with a rosy tint, to give the long-legged birds their natural coloring. Similarly, Nurtazin juxtaposes a yellow leaf with an image of a ballerina in front of a blue sky for an ethereal effect.

The artist spends about two hours cutting per leaf, though the more complex drawings often require more time. “I draw on a paper and then glue it to the leaf so that it will provide additional support when I cut it with a razor knife,” he explains. “Leaves often break when I try to take a photo because of the wind, so I have to make another one.” The results are worth it though, as each of his leaves shines for its masterful complexity.

Artist Kanat Nurtazin cuts intricate illustrations from leaves.

He then holds them in front of the sky or other landscapes to show off the intricacy of the design.

