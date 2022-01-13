Shimmering Metallic Branches “Grow” To Form Elegant Animal Sculptures

Twigs and branches create spectacular trees and highlight the power and beauty of the natural world. Using that same concept, artist Kang Dong Hyun produces awe-inspiring animal sculptures that are born from these types of complex systems. With the visual motif of branches and pathways, the Korean creative forms bodies and facial features that resemble lions, bears, moose, and more.

There is a dichotomy at play in Kang’s work. Although the artist uses natural forms, the stainless steel finish is visible to the viewer. This combines branches, something inherent to the earth, with manmade manufacturing and visually makes them one and the same. The other combination in the work—animals as twigs—suggests a oneness as well. Human, animal, tree: all life on this planet is intimately connected.

Scroll down to see some of Kang's latest pieces.

Artist Kang Dong Hyun creates metal animal sculptures from complex networks of twigs and branches.

