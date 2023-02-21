Home / Store

Spectacular Handmade Jewelry Captures the Wonders of Space

By Margherita Cole on February 21, 2023
Unique Space Jewelry by Yugen Handmade

There's an abundance of beauty in space, but we can't always see it. Creative jewelry brand Yugen Handmade crafts exceptional bracelets and necklaces that showcase some of the most spectacular astronomical sights. From colorful nebulas to portraits of planets, these accessories enhance every outfit with their sparkle. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store carries a stellar selection of jewelry from Yugen Handmade.

One of the newest additions is the Drops in Cosmic Ocean Necklace. Shaped like a teardrop, this delicate pendant contains a deep-space image of our cosmos as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The black void of space is flecked with numerous colorful lights, representing the abundance of stars, planets, and other astronomical bodies that exist in the universe.

Another striking piece is the Nebula Rainbow Pendant Necklace. Featuring a long pendant made up of five circular images, this piece is unlike most jewelry you've come across. Each round portrait features a unique nebula that is nestled inside a silver-tone bezel. The rainbow palette of this item makes it an easy addition to every outfit, complementing minimalist ensembles and outgoing garments alike.

Last, but certainly not least, there is the Stackable Solar System Cuff. This statement bracelet features miniature pictures of each astronomical body inside a cuff shape. Each one is handmade by artists, making every accessory a unique piece of wearable art. While it is stunning on its own, this cuff also pairs well with any of the other space-inspired jewelry by Yugen Handmade.

Scroll down to see these amazing accessories, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Yugen Handmade creates stunning necklaces and bracelets inspired by the beauty of space.

 

Stackable Solar System Cuff

 

Nebula Rainbow Pendant Necklace

 

Drops in Cosmic Ocean Necklace

 

Moon Phase Pendant Necklace

 

Open Solar System Cuff Bracelet

 

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace in Matte Brushed Silver

 

Solar System Bib Necklace

 

Space Time Hourglass Necklace with Meteorite Dust

 

Stardust Vial Specimen Meteorite Necklace

 

