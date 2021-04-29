Home / Inspiring

Tyler Perry’s Inspiring Oscars Acceptance Speech Denounces Hate

By Arnesia Young on April 29, 2021

Embed from Getty Images

Among those awarded Oscars at the 93rd annual Academy Awards was prolific movie mogul Tyler Perry. However, instead of receiving recognition for any of his productions, the multitalented entrepreneur was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. “Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker,” Academy President David Rubin said of its Board of Governors’ decision. “He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored.”

As he accepted his award, Perry continued to demonstrate his compassionate nature. The respected filmmaker addressed both humanitarian and social issues in his acceptance speech—imparting some inspiring words of wisdom that he learned from his mother, encouraging all listening to “refuse hate” and “meet in the middle.” In his powerful speech, Perry said, “In this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms that want us to think a certain way. The 24-hour news cycle. It’s my hope that we teach our kids, refuse hate. Don’t hate anybody. “I refuse to hate someone because they’re Mexican or because they are black or white. Or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they’re a police officer or because they’re Asian. I would hope we would refuse hit hate. And I want to take this humanitarian award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle. Because that’s where healing, where conversation, where change happens. It happens in the middle. Anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate and blanket judgment, this one is for you, too.”

Following his acceptance speech, Perry gave a little more insight into what led him to share that powerful message. “Where we are in the country, in the world, everybody’s grabbed a corner and a color, and they’re all—nobody wants to come to the middle to have a conversation,” Perry explained in the press room immediately after accepting his award. “Everybody’s polarized, and it’s in the middle where things change. So I’m hoping that inspires people to meet us in the middle so that we can get back to some semblance of normal. As this pandemic is over, we can all get to a place where we’re showing love and kindness to each other again.”

Scroll down to watch Tyler Perry's moving acceptance speech in full.

Tyler Perry won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Oscars, and his acceptance speech was so inspiring. Watch!

Tyler Perry: WebsiteInstagram | FacebookTwitter
h/t: [BuzzFeed]

Related Articles:

Chloé Zhao Makes History as First Woman of Color To Win Oscar for Best Director

Striking Celebrity Portraits Photographed In-Person At the 2021 Academy Awards

Natalie Portman Wore Cape Embroidered With Names of Women Directors Snubbed by Oscars

16 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

English Soccer Teams Pause Game to Allow Muslim Players to Break Their Ramadan Fast
This 82-Year-Old Woman Dresses Up for Virtual Church Services Every Sunday
Chloé Zhao Makes History as First Woman of Color To Win Oscar for Best Director
Farmer Spends Decades Growing Guitar-Shaped Forest in Memory of His Late Wife
Woman Overcomes Poverty to Fulfill Her Dream of Being a World-Famous Dress Designer
This Chart Tracks All of Mister Rogers’ Cardigans Worn From 1969 to 2001

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Man Has Spent 10 Years Caring for Cats Left Behind in Fukushima’s Nuclear Zone
Teacher’s Inspiring Final Request Asked for Backpacks Instead of Flowers at Her Funeral
7-Year-Old Boy Dresses as Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman for “Idol Day” at School
Inspiring Young Black Ballerina Receives First Pair of Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone
10 Fearless Women From History Who Fought for a Better Future
Designer Creates Mini Replica of Johannesburg in His Backyard With Recycled Materials

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.