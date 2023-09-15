Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 35 Years of Marriage

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon)

Congratulations are in order for actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. The celebrity couple recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, sharing some adorable messages and throwback images from when they first got together in the 80s on social media.

Bacon marked the occasion by posting an older photo in which he kisses Sedgwick's head along with the message, “35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary.” Meanwhile, the actress picked a polaroid taken around the time they met. “It was 1987—on the set of Lemon Sky—I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love,” she wrote.

As Sedgwick noted, the couple met in the set of the PBS adaptation of the play Lemon Sky. After getting engaged on Christmas in 1987, they got married in Connecticut in September 1988. The couple now has two children, Travis Sedgwick Bacon, a musician and producer, and Sosie Ruth Bacon, who has followed her parents' footsteps and become an actress. She recently starred in the horror movie Smile (2022).

Together, they have a massive filmography under their belts. Bacon is best known for his roles in Footloose (1984) and Apollo 13 (1995), while Sedgwick starred in the TV drama The Closer, which earned her an Emmy in 2007. They recently collaborated on the movie Space Oddity (2022), directed by Sedgwick and featuring Bacon in one of the main roles. As high-profile actors, they've both been openly supporting the SAG strike, posing together at the picket line.

Both Sedgwick and Bacon are very active on social media, usually posting their adventures together—whether it's downtime activities or a fun summer vacation. You can stay up to date on their comings and goings by following them on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order for actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, as the celebrity couple recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon)

To celebrate, they shared some adorable messages and throwback images from when they first got together in the 80s on social media.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon)

“It was 1987—on the set of Lemon Sky—I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love,” Sedgwick wrote.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Kyra (@kyrasedgwickofficial)

Kevin Bacon: Instagram

Kyra Sedgwick: Instagram

h/t: [Yahoo]

Related Articles:

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Celebrate Their 35th Wedding Anniversary With Loving Messages

Adoring Husband Plants 1.2 Million Sunflowers Across 80 Acres to Surprise Wife on 50th Anniversary

Celebrities Are on the Picket Lines in LA and NY for the SAG-AFTRA Strike

Thrift Store Discovers Photo Album of Mystery Woman Posing With Every A-List Hollywood Celebrity