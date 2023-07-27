Home / Entertainment

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Celebrate Their 35th Wedding Anniversary With Loving Messages

By Regina Sienra on July 27, 2023
One of Hollywood's most beloved couples just hit a milestone. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the two of them shared some loving messages to one another on Instagram.

The star of the Back to the Future franchise posted a handful pictures that look straight out of a photo album. They’re accompanied by a simple and sweet caption that reads, “35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike.”

Meanwhile, Pollan went with a more recent photo of the pair on vacation, which she captioned, “35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more.” To which Fox replied, “Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!”

Fox and Pollan first met on the set of the sitcom Family Ties, where Fox played one of the main characters, a young man named Alex P. Keaton. Pollan joined the series in its fourth season to play his girlfriend, Ellen Reed. Some time later, they reunited on the set of Bright Lights, Big City and initiated a romantic relationship. They got married in July 1988 after seven months of dating. Together, they have four children—Sam, Esmé, Aquinnah, and Schuyler.

During an interview with ET, Fox described his marriage to Pollan as “the best 35 years of my life.” As for his advice for a successful marriage, he says, “We give each other space to make mistakes. Always remember that. Don’t perceive slights. That’s what’s beautiful about marriage, it’s us two.”

