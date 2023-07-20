Celebrities Are on the Picket Lines in LA and NY for the SAG-AFTRA Strike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

In May, the Writers Guild of America went on strike. Two months later, the actors are joining them in demonstrations outside of major Hollywood studios. This occurred after the union representing actors failed to reach an agreement with studios and streamers over a new three-year contract covering scripted TV and movies. In both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the main points of contention are AI-generated content and proper compensation from streaming services. So, as the strike wages on, more celebrities have picked up their picket signs in New York and Los Angeles.

These A-listers are almost unrecognizable in their casual attire. Many are sporting the same black t-shirt printed with the phrase “SAG-AFTRA Strong” and carrying signs saying “SAG-AFTRA on Strike!” Among those seen are movie stars Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon, as well as TV actors Tina Fey and Jason Sudeikis. Other big-name actors photographed on the streets include Rosario Dawson, Kevin Bacon, Aubrey Plaza, Allison Janney, Billy Crystal, and much more.

It's encouraging to see some of these well-known celebrities joining the strike so that all actors in the guild feel supported in their fight for compensation. Scroll down to see some of the stars spotted in the strike.

Two months after the WGA strike, actors in the SAG-AFTRA union are now on strike, as announced by president Fran Drescher.

Countless actors (including many celebrities) have been showing up on the picket lines to show support for fellow actors and to have all of their demands for fair compensation heard.

Take a look at just some of the celebs that have been spotted.

Tina Fey

Jason Sudeikis

Susan Sarandon

Aubrey Plaza

Bowen Yang

Allison Janney and Billy Crystal

Rosario Dawson

Kevin Bacon

Bob Odenkirk

Mandy Moore and Katie Lowes

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan

Awkwafina (Nora Lum)

Kristen Johnston

Murray Abraham

Yvette Nicole Brown

Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley

Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, and Chandler Kinney

