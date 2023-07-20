Home / Entertainment

Celebrities Are on the Picket Lines in LA and NY for the SAG-AFTRA Strike

By Margherita Cole on July 20, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

In May, the Writers Guild of America went on strike. Two months later, the actors are joining them in demonstrations outside of major Hollywood studios. This occurred after the union representing actors failed to reach an agreement with studios and streamers over a new three-year contract covering scripted TV and movies. In both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the main points of contention are AI-generated content and proper compensation from streaming services. So, as the strike wages on, more celebrities have picked up their picket signs in New York and Los Angeles.

These A-listers are almost unrecognizable in their casual attire. Many are sporting the same black t-shirt printed with the phrase “SAG-AFTRA Strong” and carrying signs saying “SAG-AFTRA on Strike!” Among those seen are movie stars Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon, as well as TV actors Tina Fey and Jason Sudeikis. Other big-name actors photographed on the streets include Rosario Dawson, Kevin Bacon, Aubrey Plaza, Allison Janney, Billy Crystal, and much more.

It's encouraging to see some of these well-known celebrities joining the strike so that all actors in the guild feel supported in their fight for compensation. Scroll down to see some of the stars spotted in the strike.

Two months after the WGA strike, actors in the SAG-AFTRA union are now on strike, as announced by president Fran Drescher.

Embed from Getty Images

Countless actors (including many celebrities) have been showing up on the picket lines to show support for fellow actors and to have all of their demands for fair compensation heard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

Take a look at just some of the celebs that have been spotted.

 

Tina Fey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

Jason Sudeikis

Embed from Getty Images

 

Susan Sarandon

Embed from Getty Images

 

Aubrey Plaza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

Bowen Yang

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

Allison Janney and Billy Crystal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

Rosario Dawson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

Kevin Bacon

Embed from Getty Images

 

Bob Odenkirk

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

 

Mandy Moore and Katie Lowes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

 

Awkwafina (Nora Lum)

Embed from Getty Images

 

Kristen Johnston

Embed from Getty Images

 

Murray Abraham

Embed from Getty Images

 

Yvette Nicole Brown

Embed from Getty Images

 

Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley

Embed from Getty Images

 

Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, and Chandler Kinney

Embed from Getty Images

 

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

All images via ExtraTV.

Related Articles:

George R. R. Martin Joins the Picket Line of the WGA Strike in His Home of Santa Fe, New Mexico

Best Signs From the Writers Guild of America Strike Show How Creative They Are With Words

Kids Send Letters of Encouragement to Writers on the Picket Lines During WGA Strike

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Al Roker Is a First-Time Grandpa and Shares First Photos of His Granddaughter
Actor John Krasinski Photobombs Perfect Picture of ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast
Kristen Bell Shares Her Epic Dinner Party in One Star-Studded Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Fourth Child, Wren Alexander Stephens
AI Portraits Imagine Different Actors as the Potential Next James Bond
Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting After 41 Seasons

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

George R. R. Martin Joins the Picket Line of the WGA Strike in His Home of Santa Fe, New Mexico
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup Meet Up After Learning They Are Related by Blood
Blake Lively’s Touching Speech to Husband Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral
Michael J. Fox Celebrates His Son Sam’s Birthday With an Adorable Instagram Post
Justin Timberlake Gives Funny Response to Someone Saying “Your Girlfriend Looks Like Jessica Biel”
Harrison Ford Has the Perfect Reply to Being Called “Hot” at 80 Years Old

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.