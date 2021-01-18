Home / News

Elon Musk Donates $5 Million To Khan Academy To Support Their Science Coursework

By My Modern Met Team on January 18, 2021
Khan Academy Online Learning

Photo: Stock Photos from RIDO/Shutterstock

For years, Khan Academy has been at the forefront of online education—offering free quality instruction for students K-12 and beyond. Students and teachers are able to choose between a variety of courses in science, math, history, and other subjects. Whether you'd want to practice your geometry facts for a high school math class or cover a unit that had to be dropped from AP U.S. History due to the coronavirus, Khan Academy has been a great online resource. As these educational services are offered free by the nonprofit, they often depend on the largess of donors to continue their mission. Luckily, a recent donation of $5 million from The Musk Foundation—run by eccentric billionaire Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX fame—will help fund the science coursework available to all on the platform.

Khan Acadamy provides the resources students and teachers need in this day of e-learning. Students use the site in high volume, with 20 to 30 million visitors per month logging in to learn. In a thank you video to Musk, Khan Academy founder Salman Khan said of the donation, “This will accelerate our science content, allow us to do more on early learning, allow us to make the software and practice that much more engaging for millions of students around the world, for teachers around the world.” Science content is a fitting cause for Musk, whose wealth was largely built on electric car innovation and who now runs missions to space in partnership with NASA.

While $5 million may seem like a lot of money, it's important to note that Musk is currently the second richest person in the world. And though donating to Khan Academy (regardless of wealth) is still very much laudable, private philanthropy does not solve the problems of underfunded education systems. Like many other billionaires, Musk has signed the Giving Pledge to donate half of his wealth over his lifetime; he uses The Musk Foundation to distribute funds to certain worthwhile causes. If he is looking for further suggestions of worthwhile causes such as Khan Academy which could benefit from his billions, VOX has recently written up some suggestions for the most effective ways to do so.

Watch the founder of Khan Academy's heartfelt thank you to Elon Musk for his large donation to the free e-learning platform.

h/t: [TeslaRati]

