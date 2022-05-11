View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orange Blossom Photography (@orangeblossomp)

A wedding day typically revolves around the couple getting married, but someone else stole the show on Kristie and Bobby Mihelich’s big day. Their 3-year-old son (then 2 years old) Pierson couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw his mom about to walk down the aisle. Standing next to his dad at the altar, he took one look at Kristie and exclaimed “Hey mom!” while waving both his hands and running to greet her. Then in a sweet and impromptu moment, Pierson walked with his mom and uncle toward Bobby.

The heartwarming scene was one that the couple will never forget, and luckily, it was all caught on camera and immortalized in gorgeous photos by the wedding photographer. “It was the sweetest thing,” Kristie recalls. “I thought that he would just stand there and wait for me but no, he was running to his mommy.” She’ll never forget the feeling. “He was so happy that he couldn't contain himself. He just ran down the aisle at me and I honestly have never felt a more sweeter moment in my entire life.”

Pierson’s glee set the tone for the rest of the day. The couple had been nervous leading up to the wedding. It’s a lot to pull off, after all—and their son’s excitement put everyone at ease and was another great reminder of the joyous day.

Pierson is outgoing and a “natural little entertainer,” and the wedding fun didn’t stop with the ceremony. After eating his dinner, he went to the dance floor where he danced until midnight—probably longer than many adults!

When 3-year-old (then 2 years old) Pierson Mihelich saw his mom about to marry his dad, he couldn't contain his excitement.

He shouted “Hey mom!” while waving both his hands and running to greet her.

His mom, Kristie, was so happy to see him.

The whole thing was immortalized as videos captured by guests…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristie Mihelich (@k2_0111)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristie Mihelich (@k2_0111)

…and as still images by wedding photographer Orange Blossom Photography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristie Mihelich (@k2_0111)

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Bride Surprises Grandmother by Wearing Her Wedding Dress from the 1960s

Stray Dog Boldly Crashes a Wedding, Finds a Forever Home with the Newlyweds

85-Year-Old Grandfather Charms Everyone as the “Flower Grandpa” at Granddaughter’s Wedding